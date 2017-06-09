Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains for banks after employment and industrial data pointed to solid domestic economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.81 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,453.90 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.07-per-cent gain for the week.

The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, recovering from an earlier 1-week low as strong domestic jobs data supported the view that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates earlier than previously thought.

Canada’s job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, Statistics Canada said. Employers added 54,500 jobs, handily topping economists’ forecast for a gain of 11,000.

“It is just another piece of information that suggests that the Bank of Canada could be tightening maybe a little bit earlier than markets are pricing,” said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Chances of an interest rate increase this year rose to nearly 30 per cent from 22 per cent before the jobs report, data from the overnight index swaps market showed.

On Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Poloz said he is comforted by recent signs of economic strength even as the central bank warned that rising consumer debt levels and an unbalanced housing market have raised household vulnerabilities.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3461 to the greenback, or 74.29 U.S. cents, up 0.3 per cent.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3454, while it touched its weakest since June 2 at $1.3545.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.9 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 21,219.43. The S&P 500 gained 3.51 points, or 0.14422 per cent, to 2,437.3. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.24 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,330.01.

A shock British election result that left no single party with a clear claim to power hit sterling on Friday and left the dollar on course for its best day in over a month, while world shares headed towards their first weekly fall since April.

The outcome of the snap poll, called by Prime Minister Theresa May to try to bolster her parliamentary majority, was a blow to investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe the previous day.

But the reaction as it unfolded suggested a more limited impact than after last year’s Brexit vote, which triggered a prolonged decline in the pound and unsettled other assets.

After a sharp initial fall, the pound steadied early in European trading and then began to claw back ground. Safe-haven gold and U.S. Treasuries drifted lower and futures markets pointed to Wall Street opening modestly higher.

“The uncertainty is bad news for sterling,” said Bank of America, Merrill Lynch European equity & cross-asset strategist James Barty. “I think for the global market it doesn’t matter. Unlike Brexit, which at the time had a spillover into other markets, this is a very UK-specific thing.”

Bets that another drop in sterling would flatter international firms’ profits pushed London’s FTSE as much as 1 per cent higher but it was up a more limited 0.4 percent by mid-session.

Bourses in Frankfurt, Paris and Milan had also slipped back to leave MSCI’s closely-followed 46-country ‘All World’ index down 0.1 per cent and set for its first weekly fall since mid-April.

May’s Conservatives failed to win an outright majority in parliament. It meant she turned to Northern Ireland’s small Democratic Unionist Party to retain power, amid serious questions about her own future.

That raised fears the political turmoil could delay and confound talks on leaving the European Union, which are due to start in less than two weeks.

The pound shed more than 2 per cent against the dollar, dropping as low as $1.2636 and 88.6 pence per euro -- two- and six-month troughs -- before recovering all the way to $1.2741 and 87.70. Yields on 10-year gilts also ticked higher after falling to 1 percent.

John Wraith, a strategist at UBS, said there was a high likelihood of a potentially prolonged period of uncertainty over whether May would be replaced. But he cautioned bears against chasing the pound much lower.

“Today’s result will in part be seen as a vote against a definitive break from the EU, and the market may soon begin to reassess the probability of a so-called ‘hard Brexit’.”

There was much less drama elsewhere.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.5 percent and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended the day all but flat.

The Japanese yen eased to 110.40 per dollar, while the euro was down 0.35 percent against the U.S. currency at $1.1173.

The single currency had slipped overnight when the European Central Bank cut forecasts for inflation and said it had not discussed scaling back its massive bond-buying campaign, sending bond yields to multi-month lows.

Italian bond yields fell again on Friday as the head of the country’s ruling Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi, said he was pessimistic over the chances of reaching a new cross-party pact on a reform of the electoral law.

Political analysts see that as reducing the chances of a snap election in the coming months.

“The dollar is right at a key point,” said Saxo Bank head of FX strategy John Hardy. “There is the FOMC (Federal Reserve) meeting next week and we had a maximum-dove ECB meeting.”

Overnight, Wall Street had also seemingly judged that the testimony of former FBI director James Comey was not life-threatening for the administration of President Donald Trump.

Comey accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the investigation into possible collusion by his campaign team with Russia’s alleged efforts to influence the 2016 election.

“I think the market is taking less of an alarmist review of this situation because there is no smoking gun here,” said Jefferies & Co money market economist Thomas Simons.

“So it’s not particularly impactful for thinking about ... Trump’s economic agenda to go through.”

Oil prices steadied on Friday after steep falls earlier in the week under pressure from widespread evidence of a fuel glut despite efforts led by OPEC to tighten the market.

Brent crude oil was up 5 cents at $47.91 a barrel, but still 12 per cent below its opening level on May 25, when an OPEC promise to restrict production was extended into 2018. U.S. crude was 5 cents higher at $45.69.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big producers have agreed to pump almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) less than they supplied at the end of last year, and hold output there until the first quarter of 2018.

But world markets are still awash with oil.

“The challenge OPEC is facing is bigger than anyone thought a few weeks ago,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

U.S. data this week showed a surprise 3.3-million-barrel build in commercial crude oil stocks to 513.2 million. <C-STK-T-EIA>

Inventories of refined products were also up, despite the start of the peak-demand summer season.

“Crude oil prices are testing lows last seen in (the fourth quarter of) 2016,” analysts at U.S. bank Jefferies wrote, pointing to the United States as the main pressure on prices.

U.S. refined oil product inventories are now back above 2016 levels and well above their five-year range, reflecting an unexpected slowdown in U.S. demand for gasoline and distillate fuels, Jefferies said.

Asian markets are also oversupplied, with traders putting excess crude into floating storage, an indicator of a glut.

The Brent forward curve shows a clear “contango” shape, with oil for use now at deep discounts to future prices. This typically indicates a well-supplied market.

Brent for January 2018 is worth around $1.50 a barrel more than Brent for August 2017, making it profitable for some traders to put oil into tankers and wait for a later sale.

Thomson Reuters Eikon shipping figures show at least 25 supertankers sitting in the Strait of Malacca and the Singapore Strait, holding unsold fuel.

Those are similar amounts to May and April, indicating that even in Asia, with its strong demand growth, traders are struggling to clear inventories.

And more production is coming. Libya’s 270,000-bpd Sharara oilfield has reopened after a workers’ protest and should return to normal production within three days, the National Oil Corp said on Friday.

