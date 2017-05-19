Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as financial stocks helped propel the market higher, while Home Capital Group also gained after it said its savings deposit balances rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 79.29 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 15,356.49. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups advanced.

The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday to a three-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart, supported by higher oil prices, but some gains were pared after domestic data showed core inflation remained muted.

Canada’s annual inflation rate held steady at 1.6 per cent in April, missing economists’ forecasts for 1.7 per cent, as higher energy prices offset a decline in food costs for the seventh month in a row, data from Statistics Canada showed.

“You have CPI with the core measures decelerating a touch. That is something that will give the Bank of Canada all the cover they need to stay on the sidelines,” said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

In other domestic data, retail sales rose a stronger-than-expected 0.7 per cent in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,697.13, the S&P 500 was up 6.46 points, or 0.273067 per cent, at 2,372.18 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 6,074.98.

Still, the indexes are on track for their worst weekly declines since mid-April after Trump unexpectedly fired FBI Director James Comey. Reports later alleged Mr. Trump had asked Mr. Comey to end an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s ties with Russia.

Investors fear that the political uproar in Washington could hinder Trump from pursuing his promise of fiscal stimulus, a key driver for Wall Street’s record-setting run.

“The market is looking to stabilize as no new political news hit this morning headlines, suggesting that investors are willing to play out the political turmoil without pushing the panic switch,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

Oil prices rose, notching their third straight day of gains, lifting the indexes on Friday.

Shares of farm equipment maker Deere & Co rose 6.3 per cent to $119.74 in early trading after the company reported a 62-per-cent jump in quarterly profit.

Campbell Soup slipped nearly 4.3 per cent to $54.49 after the packaged foods company warned that its full-year sales could decline.

Dow member Wal-Mart was up 0.9 per cent at $78.23 after BMO upgraded the big-box retailer’s stock to “market perform” from “underperform”.

Autodesk soared 12.6 per cent to $107.86 after the software maker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Oil prices were heading on Friday for a second week of gains on growing expectations that big crude exporters will extend output cuts to curb a persistent glut in inventories.

Brent crude was up 65 cents at $53.16 , after climbing to $53.20, its highest since April 21. U.S. benchmark crude oil was up 61 cents at $49.96 a barrel having touched $50.00 earlier in the session.

Since the start of March, the Brent price has swung from more than $56 a barrel to less than $47 as opinion has swayed over whether cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers will offset rising U.S. output.

“The battle between bulls and bears is raging on oil,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

“On the one hand, you have traders who worry about the efficacy of OPEC’s oil cuts on inventory levels. On the other, there are those who are focused on the real drawdowns that have started to occur in U.S. oil stocks over the past month or so,” he said.

In a note, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the time it takes production cuts to impact on stocks was one of the major challenges for OPEC.

“On average, there is a three-quarter lag between an OPEC cut and its impact on inventories. Unfortunately for OPEC, it takes U.S. shale oil producers four quarters to respond to higher crude oil prices on the screen,” the note said.

Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia have said they want an extension to output reductions of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) that were initially agreed to run in the first half of 2017.

OPEC and other producers are due to discuss an extension during an OPEC meeting on Thursday.

“I think the cuts are enough to stabilize the market. I think they will likely bring some stock draws but I don’t think it will bring the stock draws that OPEC is hoping for,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director at Petromatrix.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday it was ready to stick to crude output agreements with OPEC.

Still, there are signs that Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer, is keeping markets well supplied. Its crude exports rose by 275,000 bpd in March from February and its stockpiles also increased, official data showed on Thursday.

