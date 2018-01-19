At the open: TSX rises as broad-based gains offset losses for energy

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as broad-based gains offset losses for the energy group after oil prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.93 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 16,302.40, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The Canadian dollar dipped against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as lower prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, offset domestic data showing the biggest increase in manufacturing sales in 2-1/2 years.

Canadian manufacturing sales jumped 3.4 per cent in November on strength in transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 2.0-per-cent gain.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 per cent at $63.22 a barrel as a bounce-back in U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2444 to the greenback, or 80.36 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2400 to $1.2453. It is on course to rise 0.1 per cent for the week.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, putting the major indexes on track for three straight weeks of gains as hopes of a strong earnings season overshadowed fears of a potential U.S. government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.73 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 26,030.54. The S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,804.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.45 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 7,319.50.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to fund government operations through to Feb. 16 and avoid agency shutdowns this weekend when existing allocations expire. The bill has yet to be approved by the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future.

Equity investors have taken such incidents in stride, and their reactions have been largely muted during the past three shutdowns.

"Naturally there are concerns, the House has a deal and the Senate maybe an issue. But investors are betting something will get done to avert a shutdown," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"But if indeed nothing gets done, it will cause a hiccup in the market."