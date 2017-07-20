Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks and shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Rogers Communications Inc. rose after the companies reported better-than-expected earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.9 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 15,298.61 shortly after the open, with nine of its 10 main sectors gaining.

CP gained 2.7 per cent, and Rogers added 2.3 per cent after both companies reported strong earnings.

Exchange Income gained 4 per cent after the company moved up its second-quarter report from August to Wednesday evening. The results easily surpassed analyst forecasts; adjusted EPS was 77 cents versus expectations of 62 cents, with revenue of $273.1-million topping forecasts of $242.4-million.

The Winnipeg-based company has been the target of short-seller Marc Cohodes – the same investor who has gone after Home Capital Group Inc. – but it had complained that Mr. Cohodes made public his concerns during a quiet period for the company, when it could not respond.

Hydro One fell 4.5 per cent after it announced late Wednesday that has signed a friendly deal to acquire U.S. company Avista Corp. for $6.7-billion (Canadian).

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, but held near 14-month highs as oil prices rose and the greenback turned lower against a basket of major currencies.The loonie was at 79.33 cents (U.S.), down marginally.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new all-time highs on Thursday as energy and healthcare stocks rose and overall earnings continued to beat expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.88 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 21,649.63. The S&P 500 gained 2.78 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,476.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.21 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 6,397.25.

On Wednesday, all three major indexes closed at record highs, as investors waited for earnings to sustain the rally in technology stocks.

The S&P 500 tech sector, which has been the best performing sector this year, broke its previous record closing high that had held since March 2000 in the midst of the dot-com and Y2K tech stocks bubble.

Microsoft, which will report results after the market close, was up 0.4 per cent in premarket trading. Other major tech names such as Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon are due to report results next week.

Investors have been pouring money into the technology sector in their search for growth areas in an otherwise low-growth environment, looking for sectors that are not affected by any major policy gridlock.

Quarterly earnings will continue to be the main focus with analysts estimating an 8.7 per cent rise in second-quarter earnings and a 4.6 per cent increase in revenue for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Visa, eBay, Capital One Financial are due to report results after the closing bell.

“The surge in stock prices is showing no signs of letting up as corporate America’s earnings power continue to expand,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

“The mostly better-than-expected results are lifting investors’ confidence – a basic fundamental positive for equities markets.”

Economic data showed weekly jobless claims fell to a five-month low. Claims fell to 233,000, below the 245,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Cigarette maker Philip Morris was down 2.7 per cent after its quarterly profit came in below expectations.

American Express fell 1.3 per cent after the card company’s profit declined 33 per cent in the second quarter.

Abbott Laboratories rose 2.5 per cent after the healthcare company raised its full-year profit forecast.

Property and casualty insurer Travelers was down 1.9 per cent after reporting a drop in quarterly profit.

T-Mobile was up 1 per cent after the wireless carrier’s quarterly results topped analysts’ estimates.

