At the open: TSX rises as energy shares advance

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 47.98 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 15,556.15, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups rose.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.91 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 25,104.39. The S&P 500 gained 15.52 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 2,719.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.44 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,261.53.

Equity markets came under pressure on Wednesday after minutes of the central bank's last meeting showed policymakers grew more confident in the need to keep raising rates.

U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields also climbed to a more than four-year high following the release of the minutes.

However, fears of more rates hikes were allayed on Thursday following comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who expressed concerns that a "bunch of hikes" this year could turn Fed policy restrictive.

The focus is now on New York Fed President William Dudley, Cleveland Fed's Loretta Meister and their San Francisco counterpart, John Williams, who will be speaking later in the day. All three are members of the rate-setting committee this year.

"Right now, people may be paying more attention (to Fed speakers) than they have in the past and that's because Janet Yellen has left and Jerome Powell is in charge," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

"The question is will the other members have a greater influence on the new leader versus what they had in the past."

Market participants are largely expecting the Fed to raise rates three times this year, beginning with its next meeting in March.

Oil slipped towards $66 a barrel on Friday as rising U.S. oil output and exports countered OPEC-led attempts to erode stockpiles with output curbs and a dip in Libyan production.

U.S. oil production last week was steady at 10.27 million barrels per day, a record level if confirmed by monthly figures. Crude exports jumped to more than 2 million bpd, close to a record 2.1 million hit in October.

"The U.S. is pumping out a record amount of oil," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.

"The bull rally which we have seen for the black gold could fade away as the U.S. oil production undermines the OPEC production cut commitments," he said.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 11 cents at $66.28. Prices had rallied in early 2018 and reached $71.28 on Jan. 25, the highest since December 2014. U.S. crude fell 10 cents to $62.67.