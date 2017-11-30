At the open: TSX rises as energy stocks gain; Dow opens above 24,000

Canada's main stock index rose early on Thursday, boosted by gains among energy stocks as oil prices rose, while Lundin Mining Corp sank on a lowered outlook and Toronto-Dominion Bank fell after its earnings missed expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.95 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 16,021.67 shortly after the open. Its energy group was up 2 percent.

Lundin was down 18.8 per cent in early trading, while TD dropped 2.9 per cent.

The Canadian dollar clawed back losses against the greenback on Thursday, after hitting an earlier four-week low as data showed widening in the country's current account deficit.

Canada's current account deficit swelled in the third quarter to $19.35-billion, the third largest in history, as the country's international trade gap in goods continued to expand.

Separate data showed that Canadian average weekly earnings rose 1 percent in September from August.

At 9:26 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2869 to the greenback, or 77.71 U.S. cents.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2857, while it touched its weakest since Nov. 1 at $1.2903.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, supported by a rebound in technology stocks and progress on President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.62 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 24,036.3. The S&P 500 gained 9.59 points, or 0.365184 per cent, to 2,635.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.58 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 6,851.97.

The Republican drive to push sweeping tax legislation through the U.S. Senate was hurtling on Thursday toward a dramatic conclusion, as Republican leaders pursued behind-the-scenes deals intended to secure enough votes for passage.

"The signs continue to be good, the Republicans are actually moving the ball forward and I think the market is optimistic that it's going to happen," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.

"What happens in the market in the couple of days or weeks is going to depend on whether the Republicans can get this done."

The Nasdaq recorded its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday, as investors dumped technology stocks for bank stocks that could benefit from improving economic conditions and lower regulations.

Brent crude prices gained 1.51 per cent as an OPEC meeting progressed in Vienna where producers are expected to extend a supply-cut deal with the goal of tightening supplies and propping up prices.

Juniper Networks shares fell about 5.4 per cent in heavy early trading after Nokia denied takeover talks. Juniper's shares shot up 22 per cent on Wednesday after CNBC reported that Nokia had offered to buy the network gear maker for about $16 billion.

Kroger jumped 11.5 per cent after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain reported upbeat sales and profit as its aggressive discounting lured more customers to its stores.

Sears Holding jumped about 13 per cent after the retailer narrowed its quarterly losses.

A clutch of data also helped sentiment. U.S. consumer spending slowed in October but underlying price pressures pushed higher for a second straight month.

A dive in high-flying U.S. tech stocks on worries their boom may have peaked left investors wondering on Thursday whether the longest global equity bull run in living memory might be starting to splutter.

The caution was sparked by another Wall Street wobble involving a rotation from tech to financials which came just as the near 9-year global rally prepared to notch up another impressive milestone.

The world's broadest equity gauge – the MSCI all-country index – was on course to finish November with its 13th straight monthly gain on Thursday – the longest winning streak in the index's 30-year history. Lucky for some.

Though the celebrations were muffled by the tech problems - Samsung and China stocks had also taken another tumble in Asian trading - the mood improved again in Europe.

Germany's Dax and France's CAC 40 both inched up for a third day, and London's FTSE lagged as hopes of a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations pushed the pound higher again.

The latest Reuters global asset poll showed the majority of investors expect shares to keep rising. Robeco strategist Peter van der Welle was one of those, despite noting the market was "playing in extra time".

"In the absence of a near-term recession trigger, current stretched equity valuations do yet not instil enough fear to change overall market direction," he said.

Possibly feeding the tech concerns was a Morgan Stanley report earlier this week that the "super-cycle" in memory chip demand looks likely to peak soon.

Shares of Amazon.com, Apple, Google parent Alphabet Facebook and Netflix slid between 2 per cent and 5.5 per c nt on Wednesday. Asia's bellwether Samsung then slumped 4.3 per cent to two-month lows.

Tech nerves were not just confined to stocks. Rocketing cryptocurrency Bitcoin dropped a cool $1,000 to a low of $9,250 before spending European hours pinballing between $9,700 and $10,100.

For perspective, though, the Nasdaq index is still up 26.8 per cent so far this year, roughly 7 percentage points more than the MSCI world. For Bitcoin it is a mind-boggling 950 per cent.

"It is true that if you look at the world's semiconductor sales on chart, their year-on-year growth appears to be peaking out," said Hiroshi Watanabe, an economist at Sony Financial Holdings. "But if you look at what's driving demand, it's not just smart phones and actually a lot of things."

In the more mainstream FX markets, the U.S. dollar climbed to 112.25 yen, held its ground versus the euro but fell to a two-month low of $1.3480 to the resurgent pound . Measured against major peers the dollar is headed for biggest monthly drop since July.

The U.S. Senate took a step on Wednesday toward passage of tax legislation that is a top White House priority, setting up a likely decisive but finely-balanced vote later this week.

Investors also seem to have grown cautious about the outlook of the world's biggest economy and there are growing signs that it certainly won't be the only country raising interest rates.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management global head of rates David Tan predicted on Thursday that there will be some 1,000 rate hikes globally over the next decade.

"The current period of economic expansion has therefore been extraordinarily long, almost 10 years and counting, but we know that the days of super low global central bank rates are in the process of coming to an end," he said.

Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, rose to their highest in just over two weeks. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield climbed too, reaching 2.3859 percent to near this month's high of 2.414 percent.

There was no market response after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend, viewed as a policy hawk, to be a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.