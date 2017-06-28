Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, as financial stocks gained as investors priced in a greater chance of a interest rate hike and Empire Co Ltd jumped after reporting quarterly results and increasing its dividend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.29 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,290.51 shortly after the open. The energy sector offset the index’s gains.

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as financial stocks rose and after a report that investors overreacted to ECB chief Mario Draghi’s view on fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.82 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 21,422.48. The S&P 500 gained 12.46 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 2,431.84. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.90 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 6,168.53.

The euro hit a 1-year high on Wednesday and German 10-year Bund yields continued to rise after doubling the previous day, as bets grew that the European Central Bank is readying to scale back its 2-trillion-euro stimulus program.

It was a lively European session. The bond market sell-off and jump in the euro came as a dive in technology stocks after the latest global cyber attack sent European shares to a two-month low.

The euro was eyeing up $1.14 and was at a 7-month high versus the pound though it hit the brakes after ECB sources said Mr. Draghi’s comments on tweaking the bank’s aggressive stimulus policy had been overinterpreted.

The common currency is now up almost 10 per cent this year. The head of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, and one of her lieutenants, Patrick Harker, said on Tuesday that they expected to continue raising U.S. interest rates, but it couldn’t rally the dollar.

That provoked the banking world’s single biggest cheerleader for a stronger dollar, Deutsche Bank, to declare the end of the greenback’s bull run which dates back to 2014.

“I do think the euro now has got quite significant momentum behind it and I think that will build towards the confirmation of some tapering announcement this year. So I would be long the euro on a tactical basis for the rest of the year,” JPMorgan Asset Management’s Global Market Strategist, David Stubb, said.

At the same time, core European bonds are the significant area of vulnerability to better euro zone growth and to changes in ECB policy, he added.

“If you are looking at a 10-year maturity and further out, it is a global bond market and the extremely low yields in core Europe stick out alongside Japan and Switzerland as the places that seem stretched in terms of valuation.”

Amid all the choppiness, safe-haven gold rose for a sixth day in the last seven.

In Asia overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.4 percent as it pulled back from a two-year high hit on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.5 per cent, as the yen, at 111.900, also took advantage of the dollar’s weakness. The banking and insurance sectors however outperformed on expectations of higher rates.

The yield on U.S. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last stood at 2.22 percent, well up from Monday’s 2.14 percent levels.

Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen had said in London that it was appropriate to “gradually” raise U.S. rates, although there was an acknowledgement that inflation had seen some slippage.

“Yellen’s comment is supporting Japanese financial stocks today, and for the long-term, Japanese stocks are on the rising trend supported by U.S.-led global economic recovery,” said Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities.

Wall Street’s drop on Tuesday saw it close at its lowest since May 31. It was spooked after the U.S. Senate delayed voting on a healthcare reform bill, rekindling worries about the timeline of Donald Trump’s business-friendly policies.

The dollar index, which gauges the U.S. currency against a basket of six major counterparts, edged down 0.2 per cent to 96.227, well below its previous session high of 97.447.

Euro bulls pushed it up 0.5 per cent to a one-year high of $1.1373 with FX traders waiting for another flurry of ECB policymaker speeches at a conference hosted by the central bank in Portugal.

The greenback also slumped against the Canadian dollar after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told CNBC that it looked like the central bank’s rate cuts have done their job.

Sterling, which has come under pressure again from Britain’s recently volatile politics, bounced too, clawing above $1.28 to its highest since Prime Minister Theresa May lost her parliamentary majority on June 8.

Conversely, it hit its weakest since November at 88.79 pence per euro.

Emerging markets were caught in the global stocks sell off and commodities were also on the move.

Oil edged lower towards $47 a barrel on Wednesday after an industry report said U.S. inventories increased, reviving concerns that a three-year supply glut is far from over.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday U.S. crude inventories rose by 851,000 barrels last week, while analysts expected a decline. Inventories of gasoline and distillates also increased, the API said.

“There appears to be no end to the bearish news on the oil market,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. “This is likely to add fuel to doubts that any process of market tightening is underway.”

Brent crude was down 5 cents at $46.60 a barrel. It reached a seven-month low of $44.35 on June 21. U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $44.09.

A rise in U.S. stocks would suggest global supplies are still ample despite the effort led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 2017.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia and the other producers are trying to get rid of a supply glut which prompted prices to slide from above $100 a barrel in mid-2014.

“The U.S. crude oil stock build is not huge but it is still a build and that does not go in the direction of the Saudi rebalancing,” said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix.

OPEC and its allies agreed on May 25 to extend the supply cut into 2018, but Brent has fallen from as high as $54 since then on rising production from the United States and from Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members exempt from cutting output.

Nonetheless, some analysts believe the sell-off is overdone.

Traders will be awaiting the U.S. government’s official supply report for confirmation of the API figures. The Energy Information Administration releases its report at 1430 GMT.

Ian Taylor, head of the world’s largest independent oil trader Vitol, said Brent will stay in a range of $40-$55 a barrel for the next few quarters as higher U.S. production slows a rebalancing of the market.

Analysts at JBC Energy in a report saw room for prices to recover.

“While the physical crude market remains steady at best, it is worth noting there is now significant room for speculative support for prices to develop if a catalyst were to emerge,” JBC said.

