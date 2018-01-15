At the open: TSX rises as gold miners gain with bullion

Canada's main stock index moved higher in early trade on Monday, boosted by gold miners as bullion prices hit a four-month high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.06 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 16,344.24 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly fell and investors braced for a potential interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada this week.

The central bank will kick off 2018 by hiking interest rates, buoyed by robust job growth, even as uncertainty around the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement lingers, a Reuters poll found.

Chances of a rate hike on Wednesday stand at nearly 90 per cent, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as growing economic optimism in the euro zone and expectations that the European Central Bank will tighten monetary policy helped boost the euro.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2428 to the greenback, or 80.46 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency touched its strongest since Tuesday at $1.2405.

The euro shot to a three-year high on Monday as optimism around growth buoyed expectations of tighter monetary policy from European Central Bank, while the chance of a pro-European Union coalition in Germany also boosted confidence in the continent.

With the world in general and Europe in particular showing signs of sustained economic growth, global stock benchmarks jumped to new highs, even though investors are now pricing in the withdrawal of central banks' stimulus.

That view was given further fuel last week by an account of ECB discussions that suggested policymakers may soon start preparing the ground for a reduction in support.

The single currency climbed as much as 0.8 per cent to $1.22965 at one stage on Monday, a price last seen in December 2014, just before the ECB first announced its government bond purchase programme.

In addition, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda offered a positive view on his nation's economy and inflation on Monday, sending the yen to a four-month high against the dollar .

"The latest leg up in the euro has clearly come from optimism that the German government is moving towards an agreement for a coalition government," said Investec economist Victoria Clarke.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party and the Social Democrats (SPD) are moving towards formal coalition talks, soothing concerns around Europe's largest economy.

The SPD's pro-European stance - leader Martin Schulz recently argued for a "United States of Europe" - also strengthens the case for investment in the euro.

"This follows an earlier move triggered by the crucial line in the ECB account which has got people thinking about when the first move on rates will happen," said Clarke.

Euro zone money markets now price in a 70-per-cent chance of a 10-basis-point rate increase by the ECB by the end of the year, up from 50 per cent a week before.

The strength in the euro pushed European stocks a touch lower, as exporters were hit by the currency strength. An index of pan-European stocks was down 0.1 percent on the day, but still not far from multi-year high hit last week.

The slight decline comes in the wider context of boom for stocks so far in 2018, as investors bask in strong growth numbers from most of the world's largest economies.

MSCI's all-country index of world stocks soared to new records overnight and MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index breached its 2007 high for the first time to set a new all-time record.

Stocks in Hong Kong jumped 0.9 per cent from Friday's record closing high. Investors were optimistic that Chinese gross domestic product data for the December quarter due on Thursday would show growth of at least 6.7 percent for the world's second-biggest economy.

The momentum of global economic growth through the closing months of last year is being underlined by the early stages of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase on average by 12.1 percent in the quarter, with profit for financial services companies likely to increase 13.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wall Street stocks set records on Friday and looked set to rise again, with U.S. stock futures up 0.1 per cent, but U.S. markets will be mostly closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

DOLLAR DOWN

The dollar index dropped to fresh troughs on Monday, with strength in the euro helping to push it down half a percent against a basket of six major currencies, to its lowest in more than three years.

Though the Federal Reserve is expected to continue to raise U.S. rates this year, those increases have largely been priced in and investors are starting to position for central bank action in Europe and Japan instead.

The dollar slipped to a six-week low against the yen at 110.67 yen, even as the head of the Bank of Japan reiterated his commitment to keeping yields low.

Oil prices dropped following six straight sessions of gains, with output cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as healthy demand keeping crude near December 2014 highs.

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents to $69.68 a barrel, while U.S. crude was lower 12 cents at $64.19.