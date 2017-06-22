Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.42 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 15,169.95.

Sears Canada stock fell 22.5 per cent to 62 cents after the ailing retailer announced has asked for court protection from its creditors so that it can restructure and continue operating as a stronger retailer, the company confirmed on Thursday morning.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure even as they edged up from multi-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.05 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 21,415.08. The S&P 500 gained 1.09 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,436.7. The Nasdaq Composite index added 6.01 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,239.96.

U.S. crude futures were up 0.52 per cent at $42.74 per barrel. They closed down 1.6 per cent on Wednesday after touching their lowest level since August. Global benchmark Brent traded up at $45.21.

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20 per cent, skidding into bear market territory, despite OPEC-led efforts to stabilize the market.

“Oil is trying to balance, but I’m worried that it would continue to head lower,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management. “I think this a situation where OPEC is ceding market share and is no longer able to control prices.”

The S&P energy index, which has lost 14.9 per cent this year, is the worst performing sector, largely underperforming the broader S&P 500 index.

Investors are concerned that the drop in oil prices could affect inflation. Inflation remains stubbornly below the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target, even as the central bank adopts a hawkish tone regarding future rate hikes.

“I’ve been more worried about deflation. I know (the Fed) wants to normalize, but I think it would be tough to get one more this year and three next year in the face of a flattening yield curve,” added Clark.

A flattening yield curve is often interpreted as a negative economic indicator as it shows concerns about the future pace of growth and inflation, because buyers of long-dated debt would demand higher yields if they expected higher costs.

The yield spread between five-year Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds flattened to its narrowest level since December 2007.

Economic data on Thursday showed jobless claims for last increased by 3,000 to 241,000, but remain at levels consistent with a tight labor market.

Among stocks, Accenture was off 2.57 per cent in premarket trading after the consulting and outsourcing services provider trimmed its annual revenue forecast.

Oracle’s shares were up about 12 per cent as the business software maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter profit, prompting brokerages to raise price targets.

American Airlines was up 5.93 per cent at $51.30 after the U.S. airline said Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 per cent stake.

Reuters

