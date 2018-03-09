At the open: TSX rises as oil, metal prices climb

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, lifted by an increase in oil and base metal prices and receding fears of a trade war with the U.S.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was started the day up 42.32 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,521.45.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a more than one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to gains after Canada was exempted the day before from U.S. metals tariffs, as domestic data showed that employment rose in March.

The Canadian economy added 15,400 jobs in February after a big loss in January, but full-time positions shrank and wage growth decelerated, prompting analysts to predict the Bank of Canada will be in no rush to raise interest rates.

"There is some relief that the marked decline (in jobs) we saw in January is not being maintained," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada. "It will keep the Bank of Canada cautious."

Chances of a rate hike by the central bank at the next meeting in April were little changed at one-in-three, while money markets continued to see two hikes by year end, data from the overnight index swaps market showed.

The Bank of Canada, which has hiked three times since July, left its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.25 per cent on Wednesday as it worried about an uncertain trade outlook.

On Thursday, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane said it was too soon to call the "all clear" on tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Canada and Mexico would be exempt as long as talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) progressed.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent higher at $1.2851 to the greenback, or 77.81 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest since March 1 at $1.2820.

Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 160 points higher after payrolls data showed strong job additions in February, but a slowdown in wage growth pointed to a gradual rise in inflation, tempering expectations of faster interest rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.58 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 25,058.79. The S&P 500 gained 16.79 points, or 0.613004 per cent, to 2,755.76. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.50 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 7,479.45.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, boosted by the largest gain in construction jobs since 2007, recording its biggest increase in more than 1-1/2 year, the Labor Department said.

Average hourly earnings edged up four cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $26.75 in February, a slowdown from the 0.3-per-cent rise in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.6 per cent from 2.8 per cent in January.

"The great news is the labor participation rate went up, the headlines number are great, and the average hourly earnings has settled back down into consensus," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

"It's a great report across the board and I think that moves markets higher."

Strong jobs data last month fueled speculation that higher wages could lead to faster interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and make borrowing expensive, rattling global equities market.

However, the slow wage growth in February could temper expectations that the Fed will change its rate forecast to four hikes this year from three.

"Stocks were higher, yields were up. The dollar ticked up a little bit. Gold was down. The reaction from the market was a very constructive one," said Sameer Samana, global equity and technical strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute In St. Louis.

U.S. Treasury yields hit session peaks after the data, although the rise could be limited by slowing wage inflation.

Signs of a potential breakthrough in nuclear tensions in the Korean peninsula boosted sentiment, with world markets hitting one-week highs on Friday.

U.S. markets closed higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump appeared to soften his stance on heavy import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Worries that the tariffs on steel and aluminum could ignite a global trade war had roiled markets since last Thursday, with the exit of chief economic adviser Gary Cohn intensifying the concerns.

Crude oil futures rose on Friday after two days of sell-offs amid optimism over a planned meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim also pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests, lifting Asian stock markets and pulling crude oil futures along with them.

Brent crude was at $64.22 per barrel, up 61 cents from its previous close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.57 a barrel, up 45 cents.

Still, Brent and WTI are on course for weekly losses of around 0.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Analysts warned after two days of sell-offs that the broader market outlook remained bearish due in large part to rising U.S. inventories and production.

"Our overall short-term view is bearish," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB.