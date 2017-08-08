Canada’s main stock index opened modestly higher on Tuesday, as better-than-expected quarterly results from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc helped offset declines in tech stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.17 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,275.14. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups advanced.

Valeant was up 8.6 per cent to $20.79 in early trading after reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects to repay more than $5-billion in debt by February.

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors looked for new catalysts as a largely positive earnings season, which helped power a recent record rally, draws to a close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.99 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,087.43. The S&P 500 lost 4.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,476.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,374.69.

The Dow edged up to its ninth record closing high in a row on Monday, the longest such streak since February.

“New record highs were registered last week as the flow of earnings continued positive with major corporations offering positive guidance going forward,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

“Nevertheless, now that the winding down of the second-quarter season has begun, the remainder of August is likely to encounter increasingly sluggish volume, with the indices staying mostly range bound.”

Trading volume is also expected to be relatively tepid with summer setting in and with the U.S. Congress on vacation.

Second-quarter earnings have been stronger than expected with analysts, on average, expecting S&P 500 earnings to have expanded 12 per cent in the quarter, compared with 8 per cent at the start of July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The rally has, however, triggered concerns about stretched valuations.

The S&P, which is up about 11 per cent this year, is trading at 18 times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Retail earnings are likely to be in focus with Amazon.com looming large over the sector. Macy’s, Kohl’s , JC Penney are expected to report results this week, with Wal-Mart, Target due next week.

And on Tuesday, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren did not disappoint.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday on increasing exports from key OPEC producers despite news of lower crude shipments from Saudi Arabia.

Production from Libya’s 270,000 bpd Sharara field is returning to normal after a disruption when protesters broke into a control room, the National Oil Corp said.

Libya is exempt from limits on production agreed by most other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries designed to bolster oil prices that have been depressed for more than three years by a global glut.

Oil production remains high in many parts of the world and fuel prices are around half the level seen in 2011-2014.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 40 cents a barrel at $51.97 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 40 cents lower at $48.99.

Saudi state oil company Aramco will cut allocations to its customers worldwide in September by at least 520,000 barrels per day (bpd), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Support is coming from a stabilizing U.S. rig count, falling U.S. inventories and the Saudi cut in exports,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark’s Saxo Bank, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

“But against this we still have robust production growth from the United States, Libya and Nigeria.”

A recent recovery in Libya’s oil output, and higher production in Nigeria, have complicated OPEC’s efforts to curb supply, fueling doubts over the effectiveness of agreed cuts.

Libya pumped 1.03 million bpd in July, according to the latest Reuters survey. OPEC output hit a 2017-high in July and its exports were at record levels.

Officials from a joint OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase compliance with the deal to cut 1.8 million bpd in production.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, will release its weekly petroleum status report at 1430 GMT on Wednesday, giving details on stockpiles and refinery runs.

U.S. crude inventories were expected to have posted their sixth straight weekly decline last week, while refined product stockpiles probably fell too, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Oil output in the United States has risen this year, although Baker Hughes data on Friday showed a cut of one drilling rig in the week to Aug. 4.

