Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped in part by advances in financial and energy stocks, but gains were offset by a firm retreat in the materials group as gold prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.07 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,336.63 shortly after the open.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as technology stocks rose and oil prices climbed from last week’s seven-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.79 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 21,454.55. The S&P 500 gained 7.35 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 2,445.65. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.02 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 6,292.27.

Oil edged up for the third straight session but gains were capped by the relentless rise in U.S. supply and bloated global inventories.

The recent drop in oil prices has spurred concerns about low inflation, which stubbornly remains below the Federal Reserve’s 2-per-cent target rate.

The central bank raised rates this month for the second time this year and is expected to raise it again. Futures imply only a 50-per-cent chance of another rate hike by December.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak in London on Tuesday and investors will look for clues on the rate outlook, after other Fed officials shared mixed views in recent days.

On Monday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the Fed needs to raise rates gradually or the economy runs the risk of overheating.

New York Fed chief William Dudley said recent narrowing of credit spreads, record stock prices and falling bond yields could encourage the Fed to continue tightening U.S. policy.

“The Fed policymakers had been broadly hawkish last week, and most of them anticipate another rate hike in 2017 (most likely in December),” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

“However, fixed-income markets are saying it’s over for this year as they don’t see inflationary pressures coming anytime soon. It’s still too far from December, but oil prices will play a significant role on how interest rates go from here.”

Data on Monday showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May, with non-defense orders excluding aircraft - a closely watched proxy for business spending plans - dropping 0.2 per cent.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.3 per cent.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday after a last-minute trading spike, helped by gains in technology sector that offset weakness in financial stocks, sending the Nasdaq higher and giving it a weekly gain for the first time in three weeks.

Shares rose in Europe on Monday, with Italian banks gaining after a deal to wind up two failed lenders, while the dollar and U.S. bond yields held close to recent lows as subdued inflation raised questions over the outlook for monetary policy.

The-pan-European STOXX 600 share index rose 0.8 per cent, led higher by banks after the agreement under which Italy’s largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, will take on the remaining good assets of collapsed Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

Intesa shares rose 4.7 per cent. The Italian government will pay it 5.2 billion euros and give it guarantees of up to a further 12 billion euros.

“The announcement of definitive steps to resolve the two Veneto banks should be seen as a positive for Italian banks and the broader sector (albeit at a high cost),” said Jefferies analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford.

Investors have long viewed the Italian banking sector as a major cause of fragility within the euro zone.

An index of Italian banks was up 2.7 per cent and the broader Milan market rose 1.5 per cent.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 4 basis points to 1.88 per cent, narrowing the gap over benchmark German equivalents to 164 bps.

“Negative consequences for the Italian state will be offset by the positive consequences for Italian government bonds in terms of reducing the already high uncertainty surrounding this issue,” said BBVA strategist Jaime Costero Denche.

Greece’s 10-year yields fell to their lowest since 2009 after Moody’s upgraded its credit rating on Friday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.6 per cent as tech stocks led gains.

Trading was slow with many markets in the region closed for holidays to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1 per cent.

Mainland Chinese shares rallied, with the CSI300 index rising 1.2 per cent to its highest in almost 18 months, after MSCI said the index provider could raise its weighting of China’s mainland-listed ‘A’ shares.

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.1185, with the dollar edging up 0.1 percent as the gap between short- and longer-dated U.S. government bond yields held close to recent 10-year lows hit on signs inflation is likely to remain subdued.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks on Monday, before a meeting of central bankers in Portugal later in the week.

The yen fell 0.4 per cent to 111.69 per dollar while sterling, on the up since more Bank of England policymakers have either called or said they are likely to call for higher interest rates, rose 0.3 percent to $1.2733.

A major cause of lower inflation globally has been a fall in oil prices in recent weeks on signs an agreement by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is failing to curb a global glut of crude.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 12 cents, giving back most early gains as the dollar firmed, to $45.66. Oil prices are down around 13 per cent since late May.

Dollar weakness also initially lifted copper. However, the industrial metal pulled back from an 11-week high as the greenback gained strength and stood at $5,802 a tonne, flat on the day.

Gold fell to its lowest in almost six weeks. Dealers cited the stronger dollar and a large sell order.

