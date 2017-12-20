At the open: TSX rises, BlackBerry jumps after earnings beat

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, with BlackBerry Ltd jumping after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.81 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 16,156.16 shortly after the open.

BlackBerry was up 12.9 per cent to $15.80 in early trading.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill that is expected to boost corporate earnings and lead to higher dividends and stock buybacks for investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.69 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 24,848.44. The S&P 500 gained 9.13 points, or 0.340485 per cent, to 2,690.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 26.97 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 6,990.82.

The bill was approved on a 51-48 vote, but the Senate had to send it back to the House of Representatives for a re-vote due to a procedural snag. The final approval is expected later in the day, before the bill is sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The proposed changes in the bill include cutting the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent from Jan. 1, which many strategists estimate could boost earnings by between roughly 7 per cent to 10 per cent next year.

The much-anticipated tax cuts have powered a record-setting rally in U.S. stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 has risen nearly 20 per cent so far this year, its best since 2013.

"I believe this bull market has quite a bit more to run, certainly the next six months there's lot of possibility for upside," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

But Mr. Frederick, like other market experts, says the market has already priced in the tax cuts and a slight retreat would not be out of place.

"We might see a small pullback once the bill is signed into law, not more than 1 or 2 percent," he said.

Indeed, Wall Street fell on Tuesday as excitement over the tax revamp was offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates.

European stock markets fell, with blue-chip indexes in Berlin, Paris and London 0.2 to 0.4 per cent lower on the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bobbed lower in a choppy session and Japan's Nikkei index finished up 0.1 per cent..

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was little changed and holding just below record highs hit on Monday.

"In the short term the U.S. tax reform is already priced in. What remains to be seen is whether U.S. companies will follow up with share buy backs or investments," said Andrea Scauri, a fund manager at Italy's Ifigest.

Crude prices edged higher on Wednesday supported by expectations of a fall in U.S. inventories and the continued outage of the North Sea Forties pipeline system.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 13 cents at $63.93 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 26 cents higher at $57.82 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 15 to 438.7 million.

Official U.S. government data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.

"The API is the reason why the energy complex is slightly up this morning," said Tamas Varga, analyst with PVM Oil Associates.

Oil prices have also been supported by the continuing outage of Britain's Forties pipeline in the North Sea, which delivers crude underpinning Brent futures.

Operator Ineos said repairs to the pipeline were underway on Wednesday after a crack was found that closed the pipeline on Dec. 11.

Ineos has a timescale of two to four weeks for the repairs starting from Dec. 11.

Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that it expects global oil inventories will have rebalanced by mid-2018, "leading to a gradual exit from the cuts and increases in OPEC and Russia production through second half 2018."

The bank added that a ramp-up in OPEC production and rising non-OPEC output "will leave risks skewed to lower prices" in the second half of next year.