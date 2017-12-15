At the open: TSX rises, boosted by Linamar on acquisition news

Canada's main stock index gained in early trading on Friday, as auto parts maker Linamar Corp. jumped on news of a $1.2-billion deal to buy an agricultural equipment maker, and heavyweight energy and financial stocks also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.76 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 16,077.22 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.15-per-cent slip on the week after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

Linamar was up 9.2 per cent to $70.97 in early trading after announcing Thursday it agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for $1.2-billion to strengthen its presence in the agricultural equipment market.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose, but some of the currency's gains were pared after domestic data showed a surprise drop in factory sales.

Manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in October, pulled down by weak sales of autos and other transportation equipment, data from Statistics Canada indicated. Analysts had forecast a 0.8-per-cent increase.

The loonie got a boost on Thursday after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a speech that the central bank was increasingly confident the economy will need less stimulus over time. The currency gave up some of those gains after dovish remarks by Poloz in a subsequent interview.

U.S. crude prices gained 0.6 per cent to $57.4 a barrel, supported by a pipeline outage in the North Sea.

Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2787 to the greenback, or 78.20 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2740 to $1.2803.

On Thursday, it touched its strongest in more than one week at $1.2713.

The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies as the United States Congress wrangled over a bill to change the tax code.

More than a quarter of Canadian firms could move part of their operations to the United States amid uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the nation's export credit agency said on Friday.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.566 per cent and the 10-year falling 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.865 per cent.

World shares fell on Friday and the dollar slipped against major developed and heavyweight emerging market currencies, as nagging uncertainty about a U.S. tax cuts package dovetailed with broad-based end-of-year caution.It was a groggy end to what was still set to be a third week of gains for MSCI's global stock index following more upbeat data and signs that central banks including the Federal Reserve have no plans to really jack up interest rates.

The Dow Jones opened 0.5 per cent higher after weakness on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei had followed it lower overnight and Europe was firmly in the red, as a 15-per-cent slump in fashion giant H&M and near 9 percent drop Italian luxury goods firm Ferragamo spooked retailers.

Banks struggled too on a renewed dip in euro zone bond yields after Thursday's message from the European Central Bank that it was sticking to its pledge to keep money pouring into the bloc's economy for as long as needed.

"The theme is still one of gradual policy tightening," said Societe Generale interest rates strategist Jason Simpson, who said the Bank of England had also sent a steady-as-you-go signal at its meeting the previous day.

"Today is also going to be the last one (this year) of any real flow ... so bond yields are just squeezing lower as any short positions are being covered."

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar was down at 112.19 against the yen and, despite having been at a one-month high earlier in the week, stuttering towards a 0.3-per-cent weekly drop against a basket of six rival currencies .

Ongoing wrangling in the U.S. Congress over a bill to cut taxes on Thursday dented confidence that the reforms would be pushed through in their current state. Two more Republican senators insisted on changes.

Florida's Marco Rubio, a former presidential contender, told reporters on Capitol Hill that if the bill's proposed refundability to taxpayers of the child tax credit was not expanded, "I'm a no".

"The more the tax bill gets watered down, the less pronounced the effect will be on the dollar." said Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt, in Frankfurt.

News the European Union had formally agreed to move Brexit talks onto trade and a transition pact triggered the biggest fall in the pound in 1-1/2 months against the dollar and almost the euro too, as traders cashed in recent gains.

The New Zealand dollar was the biggest riser among major currencies meanwhile, up 0.6 percent at a two-month high of $0.7029 after the country's Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he was comfortable with the currency's general trend.

That paled into insignificance compared with Bitcoin, though, as the digital currency blasted to another all-time high of almost $18,000, up 9 per cent on the day and now more than 1,700 per cent this year.

Bitcoin has soared almost 80 percent so far in December alone, putting it on track for its best month in percentage terms since December 2013, though worries remain.

A study by Anglia Ruskin University, Trinity College Dublin and Dublin City University released on Friday said bitcoin could pose a threat to the financial stability of traditional currencies and markets.

"Our evidence finds that the price of Bitcoin has been artificially inflated by speculative investment, putting it in a bubble," Larisa Yarovaya, one of the report's authors, said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.4 per cent overnight, but clung on for a 0.8-per-cent gain for the week.

Japan's Nikkei stock index finished 0.6 per cent down at its lowest in more than a week, with mobile firms extending a sell-off on concerns of increased competition after e-commerce group Rakuten said it aims to become the country's fourth wireless carrier. The index was down 1.1 per cent for the week.

That was despite big Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improving for a fifth straight quarter to hit an 11-year high according to the Bank of Japan's closely-followed tankan survey showed.

Chinese shares had also drooped, with the Shanghai Composite index off 0.8 per cent and the blue-chip CSI300 index finished down 1.1 per cent.

"The Nikkei came off its lows in the afternoon, largely on futures-led buying," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. "But regional sentiment is still fragile, which will limit its upside."

In commodity markets, crude oil futures extended the previous day's gains as a pipeline outage in Britain continued to support prices despite