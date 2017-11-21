At the open: TSX rises broadly led by energy stocks

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, with the broad gains led by energy stocks as oil prices steadied ahead of a key meeting of producer nations next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.28 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 16,067.68 shortly after the open. All of its 10 main sectors were in positive territory.

The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency recovering from an earlier three-week low as oil prices edged higher, while data showed a surprise drop in domestic wholesale trade.

Story continues below advertisement

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as traders looked ahead to a meeting next week at which major crude exporters are expected to extend production cuts.

Canadian wholesale trade fell by 1.2 per cent in September from August, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 0.3-per-cent increase.

At 9:24 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2794 to the greenback, or 78.16 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2790, while it touched its weakest since Nov. 2 at $1.2837 as investors weighed an uncertain outlook for NAFTA that could stall further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

Wall Street indexes also opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.06 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 23,524.39. The S&P 500 gained 8.57 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,590.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 6,821.71.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. gained 9.5 per cent in early trading after higher demand for its cloud-based services helped the firm beat revenue and profit estimates.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As the third-quarter earnings season winds down and with no major economic data scheduled for the week, trading volumes were thin and expected to get even quieter in the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Also helping the market was a slight rise in oil prices ahead of next week's OPEC meeting at which major crude exporters are expected to extend production cuts.

Wall Street closed higher on Monday, boosted by technology and telecoms stocks, though overall trading volume was the lightest in a month.

"With the momentum being to the upside, it's very easy to keep pushing the market higher," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"As we get closer to the end of the year, there is a push toward ending the year on a high note."

At an event later in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is expected to answer questions on her term atop the central bank and the direction of policy and Wall Street oversight in the years ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Yellen said on Monday she would resign her seat on the Fed's Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is confirmed and sworn in to replace her.

World stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering losses after the collapse of German coalition talks -- and Chancellor Angela Merkel's signal that new elections may follow -- had earlier weighed on markets.

The MSCI World index was up 0.2 per cent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5 per cent after opening 0.3 per cent lower, while the euro was broadly flat after falling 0.52 per cent against the dollar on Monday -- its worst day since late October.

"Financial markets did not really react too much," said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, adding that a snap election is not the most likely option because it would be a lengthy process.

Late on Monday, Ms. Merkel said she would prefer fresh elections to ruling with a minority government after coalition talks ended between her conservative bloc, the liberal pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens.

But President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged all parties in parliament "to serve our country" and try to form a government, saying Germany was facing its worst governing crisis in the 68-year history of its post-World War Two democracy.

With Brexit talks also in focus, the euro hit an eight-day low against sterling, before recovering some losses to trade down 0.2 percent.

LITTLE DELIGHT IN TURKEY

The Turkish lira hit an all-time low of 3.9780 per dollar as investors worried about government pressure on the central bank and tensions with the United States over a gold trader accused of violating sanctions on Iran. It has now lost 17 per cent since September.

The central bank responded with measures to shore up the lira although they had little immediate impact. A central bank official said the weighted average cost of funding would be 12.25 per cent on Wednesday, up from 11.99 per cent on Monday.

The lira's slide since September has been accompanied by a jump of nearly 200 basis points in short-term government debt yields in the same period, a relatively buoyant time for other emerging markets and global equities.

"There is pressure on the lira from rising NATO tension, criticism of the central bank from the president and government, and uncertainty regarding the U.S. court case," said Reel Kapital Securities' deputy research manager Enver Erkan.

On a broader basis, the dollar gave back some of its recent gains in Asian trading on Tuesday but stuck close to a one-week high against a basket of currencies as the German political deadlock continued to pressure the euro.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rival currencies, was broadly flat at 94.08 , but was still within sight of its overnight peak of 94.104, its highest since Nov. 14.

Poor corporate earnings in Europe were also in focus, with British power provider Aggreko and manufacturer Melrose both down as much as 10 percent on worries over profits.

In government bonds, the gap between French and German borrowing costs narrowed on Tuesday to its tightest level since before the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012.

Oil prices rose on expectations of an extended OPEC-led production cut, although rising output in the United States capped gains. Brent crude futures were up 0.4 per cent to $62.46.