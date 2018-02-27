At the open: TSX rises on gains in Scotiabank, industrial stocks

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in Bank of Nova Scotia after the lender reported results and an advance in shares of industrial companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.13 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,723.79 shortly after the open.

Scotiabank was up 0.51 per cent to $78.79.

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted the central bank would stick to its current path of gradual rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.86 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 25,694.41.

The S&P 500 lost 1.38 points, or 0.049647 per cent, to 2,778.22.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.17 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 7,414.30.

Fed policymakers anticipate three rate increases this year, and Mr. Powell gave no indication in prepared remarks to the House Financial Services Committee that the pace needs to quicken even as the "tailwinds" of government stimulus and a stronger world economy propel the U.S. recovery.

"Pretty much the market is going to be fluttering back and forth in both directions based on things he says today, so it doesn't surprise me too much" said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"It's his first speech, the market is already in a higher volatility phase."

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher to 2.8788 per cent, but were still off their four-year peak of 2.957 per cent touched on Feb. 21.

He later faces questions from both houses of the U.S. Congress in a semi-annual testimony later in the day.

Mr. Powell's testimony comes at a sensitive time for the markets, which have swayed wildly in recent weeks on inflation fears.

"Certainly expectation as far as his term goes, should be relatively similar to Yellen," said Myles Clouston, senior director at Nasdaq Advisory Services

"Although given the health of the economy and where things are going and the fact that inflation has been on the uptick, he may come across as a little more hawkish."

Stocks have recovered much of their losses from the early February sell-off, when they shed more than 10 per cent.

The Nasdaq is just 1.12 per cent below its record high hit a month ago, while the S&P and the Dow are trading 3.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent below their life highs, respectively.

In a big week for retail earnings, Macy's reported higher-than-expected same-store sales growth for the fourth quarter. Its shares jumped 10.4 per cent in early trading.

Comcast fell 4.4 per cent after the U.S. cable operator made an unsolicited bid of $31 billion for Sky . Sky's London-listed shares jumped 22 per cent.

Fitbit slumped 13.7 per cent after the wearable device maker forecast current-quarter results below estimates.

Oil edged lower on Tuesday ahead of weekly data that is forecast to show a rise in U.S. crude inventories, although investor faith in OPEC's ability to curtail production helped stem a larger price slide.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents to $67.24 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 32 cents to $63.59.

The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures on U.S. crude inventories later on Tuesday. Stocks are forecast to have risen by 2.7 million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll.

Inventories have fallen by more than 100 million barrels, or a quarter, in the last 12 months, to around their lowest in three years. Seasonally, stocks tend to build in the first three months of the year.

Soaring U.S. production is upending global oil markets at a time when other major producers - including Russia and the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - have been withholding output to prop up prices.

The United States will overtake Russia as the world's biggest oil producer by 2019, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

"U.S. shale growth is very strong, the pace is very strong ... The United States will become the No.1 oil producer sometime very soon," he told Reuters separately.

U.S. output was 10.27 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data released last Thursday, higher than the latest figures for Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter, and just below Russia.