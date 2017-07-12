Canada’s main stock index jumped shortly after the open on Wednesday as investors reacted to the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates by a quarter point, the first interest rate increase since 2010.

Energy stocks, bolstered by higher oil prices, and materials, leading the rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 115.2 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 15,264.31 shortly after the open.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups advanced.

The Canadian dollar rose after the announcement. The loonie was at 77.81 cents (U.S.), up 0.42.

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said rates hikes would be gradual and will not have to rise all that much further to reach neutral level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.5 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 21,547.33. The S&P 500 gained 16.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 2,442.38. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.48 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 6,244.79.

The Fed Chair is expected to tell the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. ET that the central bank remains on a hawkish course of steadily rising rates.

Investors will be closely watching the testimony for any signals on how the bank is viewing a retreat in inflation and muted wage growth.

The U.S. central bank will also issue its Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET, a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy. This will likely provide further evidence on the strength of the economy and give the Fed impetus to raise interest rates.

The Fed’s next policy meeting is on July 25-26.

“We look for the markets to be choppy as the latest political saga overhangs and the forecast of the economic outlook remains favourable despite of a tighter monetary policy ahead,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

U.S. stocks closed flat on Tuesday after clawing back from a fall as emails suggested Trump Jr. welcomed Russian help against Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The dollar on Wednesday failed to recover from the damage suffered from Trump’s alleged links with Russia and held close to its lowest in more than a year against the euro.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on second-quarter earnings reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Reuters

