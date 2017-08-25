Canada’s main stock index rose early on Friday as miners, financials and railways broadly gained, while Tahoe Resources Inc plunged after a Guatemalan court upheld the suspension of its license to operate one of the world’s largest silver mines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.22 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,094.38 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 1 per cent gain on the week.

The Canadian dollar was steady against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as investors looked ahead to key central bank speeches amid the lack of domestic events to steer further direction in thin trading.

Traders will parse for clues from speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi later on Friday at the annual central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The two officials are expected to stay the course on monetary policy.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.2520 to the greenback, or 79.87 U.S. cents, unchanged from the previous session’s close and mostly underperforming against other major counterparts.

The currency traded within a tight range between C$1.2503 and C$1.2539.

Prices of oil, a major Canadian export, rose modestly on Friday, as the U.S. petroleum industry braced for Hurricane Harvey, flagged to potentially become the biggest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade. U.S. crude prices were up 0.23 per cent to $47.54 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.264 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.886 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was –7.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was –30.6 basis points.

U.S. stocks also opened higher on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.23 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 21,840.63. The S&P 500 gained 8.09 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,447.06. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.07 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,295.40.

World stocks climbed toward their best week in six on Friday, as a near three-year high in emerging market shares and a roaring rally in metals bolstered the year’s global bull run.

European shares overcame an early wobble after reassuring business confidence data from Germany and as the week’s 3 and 7 per cent rises in metals copper and nickel gave the region’s miners a 4 per cent weekly gain.

London’s FTSE, which has a heavyweight mining contingent, led the way with a 0.4 per cent rise on the day and 1.5 per cent for the week. It was also being boosted by the fourth straight weekly drop in the Brexit-bruised pound, which helps internationally-earned profits.

Fast charging emerging markets helped Asia secure a 1.6 per cent weekly rise, while Wall Street looked set to open higher despite a rumbling row for Donald Trump as the United States approaches its self-imposed government debt limit.

“Our current assessment of the overall risk and reward picture keeps us overweight global equities in our tactical asset allocation,” UBS Wealth Management chief investment officer, Mark Haefele, said in a monthly note.

“Earnings and economic growth are strong enough, and central bank policy is still sufficiently loose to suggest that, in the absence of a shock, markets are likely to trend higher over the next six months.”

Report Typo/Error