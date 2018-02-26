At the open: TSX rises to 3-week high in broad-based rally

Canada's main stock index climbed to a three-week high on Monday as financial and materials companies led broad-based gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.63 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 15,681.08, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed talks to revamp the NAFTA trade pact.

Mexico and Canada aim to finish reworking less contentious chapters of the North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States in new talks that began on Sunday, hoping to clear the path for a breakthrough on the toughest issues before upcoming elections.

Canada sends about 75 per cent of its exports to the United States.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped but still held close to its highest since early February, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue to curb shipments.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.5 per cent at $63.26 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2679 to the greenback, or 78.87 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2615 to $1.2682. On Thursday, it touched its weakest in two months at $1.2760.

Wall Street opened higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks and hopes that new Fed chair Jerome Powell will keep the U.S. central bank on a steady course of monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.47 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 25,425.46. The S&P 500 gained 12.11 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 2,759.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.45 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,373.84.

Mr. Powell faces questions from both houses of the U.S. Congress in a semi-annual testimony starting on Tuesday, his first major set piece since he took over from Janet Yellen earlier this month.

His testimony comes at a time when investors have been anxious about the pace of interest rate hikes, which have weighed on equity markets globally.

"There's some talk of him (Powell) being a little more open to tolerating inflation running above the 2 percent target. The focus will be to see if he is indeed open to that and the rationale behind it," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

The Fed said on Friday it expected economic growth to remain steady and saw no serious risks on the horizon that might pause its planned pace of rate hikes.

The week is heavy on data, with a report on personal consumption expenditure, the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation, expected on Thursday.