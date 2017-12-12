At the open: TSX rises to record high as financials and energy gain

Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financials group as bond yields rose, while the energy group also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.07 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 16,120.58, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups gained.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as higher oil prices offset an acceleration in U.S. producer price inflation, while investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose following a shutdown of the UK's biggest North Sea oil pipeline.

The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of major currencies after data showed that U.S. producer prices rose in November at the fastest annual pace in nearly six years.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the fifth time since late 2015.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2852 to the greenback, or 77.81 U.S.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2815 to $1.2861. On Friday, it touched its weakest level in a week, at $1.2880.

The loonie had been pressured last week after the Bank of Canada struck a more dovish tone than investors had expected as it left its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher as energy stocks gained and shares of Boeing touched a record high, while the S&P and the Nasdaq opened flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.9 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 24,449.93. The S&P 500 gained 2.03 points, or 0.076316 per cent, to 2,662.02. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.33 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,871.75.

Boeing shares opened at a record high after the company said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 20 percent and replace its existing share buyback program with a new $18-billion authorization.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for third time this year at the end of the meeting on Wednesday. Traders see an 87.6-per-cent chance of a 25 basis point rate hike, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Investors will watch for the central bank's forecast on future rate hikes and the view on the health of the economy.

In Sept, the central bank forecast three rate hikes in 2018, but a sluggish wage growth and inflation that has run below the its forecast has raised doubts about the pace of future rate hikes.

A fairly upbeat November U.S. payrolls report showed strength in job growth, but average hourly earnings rose less-than-expected.

"Investors are presented with an interesting economic outlook. They are looking at a positive set of economic data in an improving economy, with some hesitation with regards to Federal Reserve, given the change in leadership," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ. Though the current Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, will continue until February, her final press conference on Wednesday afternoon will set the policy backdrop incoming Chair, Jerome Powell, inherits.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in November as gasoline prices surged and the cost of other goods increased.

Producer price index for final demand increased 0.4 per cent last month, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising 0.3 per cent.

Oil rose above $65 a barrel for the first time since mid-2015 on Tuesday following a shutdown of the UK's biggest North Sea oil pipeline, which helps set the benchmark for global prices.

The Forties pipeline, which was scheduled to pump 406,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, was shut down on Monday after cracks were found in what traders believe is the first unplanned outage for some years.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up by 36 cents at $65.05, after breaking above $65 for the first time since June 2015 and trading as high as $65.83. U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $58.30.

"With no timeframe yet available as to when supplies through the Forties pipeline will resume, bulls are in control," said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank.

Forties is important for the global oil market because the crude it carries normally sets the price of dated Brent, a benchmark used to price physical crude around the world and which underpins Brent futures.

"The disruption to Forties is not just about missing barrels, it is also about losing a key component for the main seaborne crude oil benchmark," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix.

Analysts and traders said the outage was likely to cause significant delays in the loading of Forties crude cargoes.

"There are going to be loads," a trade source said, adding that the number was hard to estimate until the pipeline's restart date is known.

Oil also gained support from expectations the latest reports on U.S. inventories will show a further tightening of supplies.

U.S. crude stocks are expected to fall by 3.8 million barrels, a fourth straight week of decline, according to analysts polled ahead of reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute and the government's Energy Information Administration.

The API is scheduled to release its data for last week at 2130 GMT on Tuesday. The EIA follows on Wednesday.

Oil supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this year have helped to whittle away an excess of inventories which built up following a supply glut that began to emerge in late 2014.

But U.S. crude has lagged the rally in Brent in part because of rising U.S. oil production.

As a result, Brent has jumped to a premium to U.S. crude of more than $7, the highest in more than two years.