At the open: TSX rises with banks, energy stocks

Canada's main stock index ticked higher in early trade on Thursday, helped by gains among its heavyweight financial and energy sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.59 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 15,947.37 shortly after the open.

Gains in technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were weighed down by losses in consumer stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Broadcom rose 3.2 per cent after the chipmaker reported upbeat profit and boosted its dividend by 72 percent.

Lululemon Athletica gained 7.8 per cent after the Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker reported a higher-than-expected profit and gave an upbeat holiday season forecast.

Apple and Alphabet helped lift tech stocks and provided the biggest boosts to the Nasdaq.

General Electric shares were little changed after the industrial conglomerate said it was cutting 12,000 jobs at its global power business.

Strong earnings and solid economic growth have pushed stocks to record levels this year and Republican efforts to cut corporate taxes have added to the momentum.

The Senate Republicans on Wednesday agreed to talks with the House of Representatives on the tax bill amid early signs that lawmakers could agree on a final bill ahead of a self-imposed Dec. 22 deadline.

However, a gridlock between President Donald Trump and Congress over the passage of spending legislation before Friday has raised fears of partial shut down of the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Very rarely does this actually turn into a government shut down," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

"What typically happens is the markets grow immune to this debate that at the eleventh hour ,some compromise is made and things move forward and I think that will be how this proceeds."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.35 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 24,147.26, the S&P 500 was up 0.45 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,629.72.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 15.13 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 6,791.50.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the consumer staples index's 0.51-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

McDonald's 0.7-per-cent fall weighed the most on the Dow, while Costco and General Mills weighed the most on the sector.

Story continues below advertisement

Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, with claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to 236,000 for the week ended Dec. 2.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 240,000.

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level in two weeks on Thursday and world shares rebounded amid a broader recovery in global risk sentiment.

The U.S. currency earlier slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel - a move that imperiled Middle East peace efforts and provoked widespread condemnation.

But as global stocks rose on Thursday, the dollar gained almost half a percent against the yen to trade at 112.72 yen and hit a two-week high against a basket of peers.

The MSCI World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.1 per cent.

Underpinning some of the dollar's gains, analysts said, was cautious optimism on U.S. tax legislation. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans agreed to talks with the House of Representatives on their two tax bills. Early signs are they can agree on a final bill before a self-imposed Dec. 22 deadline.

"The corporate tax reform has the potential to have a significantly positive effect on the greenback, but due to other parts of the reform - those that are aimed at preventing tax base erosion," wrote Commerzbank currency strategists in a note to clients.

"It is still unclear how this part of the reform will be designed ... so we might end up with something that was not included in either of the proposals. It is therefore far from certain how much of a dollar-positive effect the tax reform will result in."

Upbeat U.S. private-sector employment data released on Wednesday also provided some support to the dollar. But strategists said the currency would trade in narrow ranges until the release of the closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Bitcoin soared to a record high of $14,870 on the Bitstamp exchange, continuing a staggering surge from less than $1,000 at the beginning of the year.

European stock markets appeared to take their cues from a general recovery in tech stocks overnight in Asia and Wall Street, but they had turned negative by midday in London as the healthcare sector weighed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was last down 0.1 per cent.

Sylvain Goyon, an equity strategist at France's Natixis, said the recent sell-off in tech shares was not driven by a change in the fundamentals and probably wouldn't last long.

"The key drivers of the industry are still there", he said, arguing that a number of investors had just decided, as year-end neared, to cash in some profits from tech stocks, which have outperformed the market, and reinvest in cheaper financial shares, which are set to benefit from the U.S. tax cuts plan.

Oil rose in a sign that investors are wary of pushing the market lower after an unexpectedly large rise in U.S. stocks of refined products that has increased concern about the demand outlook.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $56.15 per barrel in European trade, up 0.4 per cent on the day.

Brent futures gained nearly 0.7 per cent to $61.62 per barrel.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent as some technology bellwethers rebounded, with Tencent rising over 3 percent and Alibaba more than 2 percent.

In Japan, the Nikkei jumped 1.5 per cent, recouping much of its 2.0-per-cent loss the previous day, which was its biggest fall since late March.

Copper rose as bargain hunters took advantage of recent losses, but analysts expect further downward pressure due to weaker demand from China.

Copper traded at $6,572 a tonne, up 0.2 per cent on the day and above a two-month low of $6,507.5 touched on Tuesday.

(