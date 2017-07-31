Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, as shares of major banks and energy companies perked up with higher bond yields and as oil prices headed for their strongest month this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.83 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 15,202.48 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices dipped and the greenback posted broader gains, but the loonie was on track to advance for the third straight month.

The currency has rallied more than 10 per cent since early May, including 4 percent this month, as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years.

Data on Friday showing robust growth in the domestic economy in May has supported expectations that the central bank will hike again in the coming months.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.38 per cent at $49.52 a barrel. Prices had hit an earlier 2-month high, boosted by news of a producers’ technical meeting next week.

The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies after euro zone inflation data helped cool expectations of a rapid withdrawal of policy stimulus by the European Central Bank in the coming months.

At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2472 to the greenback, or 80.18 U.S. cents, down 0.3 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2433 to $1.2490. On Thursday, it touched its strongest in more than two years at $1.2414.

U.S. stocks opened higher on the last day of July, with the Dow hitting a record high, as investors remained optimistic about second-quarter corporate earnings and ahead of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.48 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 21,867.79.

The S&P 500 gained 4.29 points, or 0.173537 per cent, to 2,476.39.

The Nasdaq Composite added 18.57 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 6,393.25.

Investors have been counting on earnings to support the relatively high valuations for equities, with the S&P 500 trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its long-term average of 15 times.

Of the 289 S&P 500 companies that reported results until Friday, 73 per cent of them beat analyst expectations. This is above the 71-per-cent average over the past four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 slipped on Friday on negative reactions to earnings reports from high-profile names such as Amazon , Exxon and Starbucks and a drop in shares of tobacco companies.

“We had a choppy week last week, we had a very erratic week, so coming off a erratic week, we’re getting some early morning premarket bargain hunting,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC.

Apple Inc, a part of the Dow, is expected to report quarterly results after market close on Tuesday and its performance may hold the sway over tech stocks this week.

Data vying for attention includes ISM Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index data that is expected at 9:45 a.m. ET. The reading, which is an indicator of the strength of U.S. manufacturing sector, is likely to show a slight dip in July.

The Federal Reserve of Dallas will release its monthly manufacturing index for July at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose on Monday, putting July was on track to become the strongest month for the commodity this year.

“What is causing the erratic behavior is a lack of the healthcare bill, any legislation coming from the Congress,” Bakhos said.

“So right now, we’re going to get some hesitation, hopefully until signs come out of Washington that things will be on the move.”

The seven-year Republican quest to scrap Obamacare, a major campaign vow by President Donald Trump, lay in ruins last week after the Senate failed to dismantle the healthcare law.

