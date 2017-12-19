At the open: TSX rises with banks

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by gains for its biggest banks and a jump in Great Canadian Gaming Corp after it won a contract to operate facilities in the Toronto region.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.08 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 16,179.72 shortly after the open. All 10 main groups were higher, with the heavyweight financial sector up 0.4 per cent.

Great Canadian rose 17.1 per cent to $34.07 in early trading after announcing it and Clairvest Group Inc. have been selected to operate certain gaming facilities in the West Greater Toronto Area.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher on Tuesday amid rising hopes that the U.S. Congress will vote in favor of the proposed tax overhaul.

The Dow rose 49.61 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 24,841.81, while the S&P gained 3.92 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,694.08.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 6,992.52, weighed down by Apple, which dipped 1.4 per cent after brokerage Instinet downgraded the stock to "neutral" on expectations of a limited upside to iPhone X sales next quarter..

The House of Representatives will vote on the bill on Tuesday afternoon, followed by the Senate later in the night or on Wednesday morning. The bill will likely be signed into law by the end of the week.

"There's still strong belief that it's going to happen. But the market is not going to completely relax until they get done," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The overhaul would cut corporate tax rates to 21 percent from 35 percent, which investors are betting will boost profits as well as trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

Those hopes have spurred a rally in the major Wall Street indexes this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq and the small-cap Russell 2000 ended at record highs on Monday.

The Nasdaq briefly topped 7,000 points for the first time and the Dow closed 208 points shy of the 25,000-point mark.

Another expected outcome of lower taxes is cash repatriation. That, along with a modest rise in interest rates, will leave a lot of cash on corporate balance sheets, which makes a "very strong market for M&A," said Mr. Brown.

Oil edged up towards $64 a barrel on Tuesday, helped by a North Sea pipeline outage, OPEC-led supply cuts and expectations that U.S. crude inventories had fallen for a fifth week.

But rising output in the United States has put a lid on gains. Shale production will rise to a record in January, according to a government forecast published on Monday, as higher prices encourage companies to pump more.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 20 cents to $63.61 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 23 cents to $57.39.

The shutdown of the North Sea's Forties pipeline since last week has supported Brent in particular, as Forties is the largest of the five crude grades underpinning the benchmark. Brent reached $65.83, its highest since mid-2015, on Dec. 12.

"This should ensure buying pressures remain at the fore of the Brent structure until the turn of the year at the very least," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Ineos, the operator of the Forties pipeline, said on Tuesday it was moving forward with a preferred repair option and the timeframe for the fix remained two to four weeks starting from Dec. 11, the date of the shutdown.

Oil ticked up after reports that a missile was fired at the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh from Yemen, but Saudi Arabia said it intercepted the missile and no casualties were reported.

"The market has not been doing very much and you do have headlines etcetera, but it doesn't really change anything," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at Petromatrix.

A deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member producers including Russia to cut supplies to curb a supply glut that has built up since 2014 has also boosted prices.

OPEC and its allies have extended the agreement until the end of 2018 and Russia's Rosneft said on Monday it could be maintained beyond next year.

As a result of the cuts, oil inventories are falling globally and the latest weekly supply reports are expected to show a further reduction in U.S. crude inventories.

The first of these reports, from the American Petroleum Institute, is due at 2130 GMT on Tuesday.

Still, rising U.S. production is countering lower supply elsewhere. U.S. shale output in January is forecast to increase by 94,000 barrels per day to 6.41 million bpd, according to the EIA's monthly drilling productivity report.