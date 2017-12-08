At the open: TSX rises with energy stocks

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by broad gains for energy stocks as oil prices moved higher, and as pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd jumped following a favourable regulator ruling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.77 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 16,078.45 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.2-per-cent gain for the week.

Kinder Morgan was up 6.6 per cent to $17.90 in early trading after Canada's energy regulator ruled on Thursday in favour of the company's appeal to sidestep some municipal permits for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, a major victory for the $7.4-billion project.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, supported by higher oil prices and firm domestic data, while investors weighed a U.S. employment report that was tainted by a disappointing rise in wages.

Canada's capacity utilization rose to 85.0 per cent in the third quarter, marking a 10-year high, as gains in the construction sector offset lower extraction volumes in the oil and gas industry.

Separate data showed that Canadian housing starts rose sharply in November. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts climbed to 252,184 from October's downwardly revised 222,695.

At 9:24 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2842 to the greenback, or 77.87 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2805, while it matched Thursday's low of $1.2868, which was its weakest since Dec. 1.

Wall Street's stock indexes opened higher on Friday after the latest jobs data showed strength in the U.S. economy and bolstered the case for a December interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.16 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 24,285.64. The S&P 500 gained 9.79 points, or 0.371258 per cent, to 2,646.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 47.60 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 6,860.45.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 200,000 jobs last month.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in November after dipping 0.1 per cent the prior month. That lifted the annual increase in wages to 2.5 per cent from 2.3 per cent in October.

"(Wages) were kind of right in line with expectations... So pretty good wage gains but nothing that starts to worry people about inflation," said Sean Lynch, co-head of global equity strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.

"Unless there was just a total outlier in the number, we have the (Fed) raise coming this month and then we are in line with what the futures market is telling us and that is two for next year."

Expectations for a third rise in interest rates this year on Dec. 13 are now set firm, but the numbers will help shape the debate on monetary policy next year.

World stocks rose as a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations added momentum to an upswing underpinned by strong economic news from China and Japan.

Story continues below advertisement

Britain and the European Union struck a deal on Friday to move on to talk about trade and a transition period after they agreed the outline of their divorce deal.

Shares across the continent surged on the news, and even Britain's FTSE 100 Index, which tends to move inversely with sterling, was higher through the day despite an early rally for the British currency.

At one stage sterling gained half a percent to hit a six-month high of 86.9 pence against the euro, but this completely reversed as the session went on.

"I think we've seen a classic case of the rumour being bought and the fact sold, with sterling having rallied early last week in anticipation of a deal being close," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

"We could see more upside in the pound in the coming months but as it was before, the road ahead is bumpy and that will be reflected in the currency markets."

The pan-European share index rose 0.8 per cent, pushing the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, up 0.2 per cent.

European banking shares were amongst the biggest gainers after financial regulators reached a long-sought deal on Thursday to harmonize global banking rules, but said the rules would take effect in 2022, later than previous expectations for 2019.

The dollar had risen earlier in the session but retraced a touch after the release of U.S. payroll data.

Job growth in the world's biggest economy increased at a strong clip in November but wage growth was a touch lower than expected.

"Because the average hourly earnings were lower than expected, we saw a bit of downward pressure on yields. I think it is more important than the jobs number, as it is a leading indicator of inflation," said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries also dipped slightly before rising again on this mixed picture.

"To put it in context, it is unlikely to ease concerns in the Fed that inflation dynamics are weak."

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report is likely to show that nonfarm payrolls rose by 200,000 jobs last month after surging 261,000 in October.

The report probably will have little impact on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, but it could help shape the debate on monetary policy next year.

Wall Street futures pointed towards a higher open for U.S. stocks.

Earlier on Friday, Asian shares rallied for a second session in a row as economic news from China and Japan beat all expectations.

Beijing reported exports surged 12.3 per cent in November from a year earlier, more than double the forecast, while imports climbed almost 18 per cent.

Iron ore and copper imports enjoyed a stellar rebound, which could help stem a recent pullback in commodity prices.

Japan's Nikkei led the way as the yen eased on the dollar, rising 1.1 per cent on top of Thursday's 1.45-per-cent bounce to be almost back where it started the week.

Revised data showed Japan's economy growing twice as fast as first thought as business spending jumped.

Gold inched up to $1,247.40, having this week breached its recent tight trading range to hit a four-month trough at $1,245.60.

Oil prices edged up on Friday, helped by rising Chinese crude demand and threats of a strike in Africa's largest oil exporter.

But prices were still on track for weekly losses amid concerns that rising U.S. production could undermine OPEC-led supply cuts.

Brent crude was up $1.04 cents at $63.24 a barrel, but heading for a weekly slide of just under 1 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $56.66 a barrel, up 97 cents from their last settlement. The contract was on track for a 1.2 percent loss on the week.

China's crude oil imports rose to 9.01 million barrels per day (bpd), the second highest on record, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Booming demand will push China ahead of the United States as the world's biggest crude importer this year.

U.S. investment bank Jefferies forecast 2018 global oil demand growth of 1.5 million bpd, driven by almost 10 percent demand growth in China.

"Generally speaking, the market is looking more healthy than sick," said Tamas Varga, analyst with PVM Oil Associates.

Varga said threats of a strike later this month from a union in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil exporter, was supportive, as was reduced flow along the Britain's Forties oil pipeline, one of the grades that sets Brent prices.

An extension to the end of 2018 of production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers underpinned the market.

The output cuts pushed oil prices higher between June and October, with Brent gaining around 40 percent.

"Even if you have no bullish view ... OPEC and Russia have taken away the risk to the downside," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst with SEB Bank, adding it was unlikely that Brent would drop below $61 per barrel.

Still, data this week showed that U.S. crude output had risen 25,000 bpd to 9.71 million bpd in the week to Dec. 1, the highest production since the 1970s and close to the production levels of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Exports also climbed to 1.73 million bpd in October, from 1.47 million bpd in September.

Analysts said this could cap prices and cut into other exporters' market shares.

"The sharp reduction in Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments is not reflected in the Chinese import statistics, meaning that other suppliers such as Russia, Iraq or the U.S. are likely to have stepped into the breach," Commerzbank said in a note.