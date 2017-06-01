Canada’s main stock index seesawed on Thursday as short-seller target Asanko Gold Inc tumbled, offsetting a rebound in the shares of Element Fleet Management Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.06 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 15,348.85, shortly after the open. Four of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.



Mining firm Asanko Gold Inc shares fell 15.5 per cent a day upon the resumption of trading a day after falling over 13 per cent. On Wednesday, trading was halted for most of the session after investment firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock due to concerns about the company’s mining operations in Ghana. Trading is expected to resume on Thursday when markets open.

Element Fleet Management Corp was also hit amid initial speculation it was the target, which proved to be incorrect. The shares, which fell nearly 40 per cent before being briefly halted, finished down 15.3 per cent. It was up 10.5 per cent to $9.46 in early trading Thursday.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after better-than-expected private sector hiring showed that the labour market continues to strengthen, further boosting chances of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.43 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 21,031.08, the S&P 500 was up 4.14 points, or 0.171656 per cent, at 2,415.94 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.67 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 6,216.19.

The ADP private sector employment report showed that 253,000 jobs were added in May, well above the 185,000 jobs estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

The report by payrolls processor ADP acts as a precursor to the much-awaited nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, that includes hiring in both the public and private sectors.

“I think the Fed has already made up its mind. Unless we have a real weak employment data tomorrow I think it’s a go-ahead for the Fed to raise rates in June,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday he sees a total of three interest rate increases for this year as his baseline scenario, but views four hikes as also being appropriate if the U.S. economy gets an unexpected boost.

Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two more hikes are planned before the end of the year.

Traders priced in an 89-per-cent chance of a rate hike in the upcoming Fed meeting on June 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Institute for Supply Management is likely to report that its national manufacturing index slipped to 54.5 in May from 54.8 in April. The data is expected at 10:00 ET.

“We have a multitude of macro news coming out today and that will set the tone for the market’s direction... I think we are looking at another trying session,” Cardillo said.

U.S. markets were little changed on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness, offsetting gains in defensive plays.

European stocks rose on Thursday with Italy setting the pace after a big upward revision in first-quarter economic growth, while the dollar rose after forecast-beating U.S. private sector jobs data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.3 per cent, led higher by industrials and consumer staples companies. Bank shares lagged slightly after two major U.S. lenders, JPMorgan and Bank of America, warned on Wednesday that low market volatility would crimp trading revenue.

Italy’s FTSE MIB index was the top gaining national market, up 0.6 per cent and fractionally outperforming France’s CAC 40.

Italy’s national statistics bureau said strong domestic demand helped the economy grow 0.4 per cent in the first quarter, twice as much as indicated by preliminary data issued last month.

The euro zone economy as a whole grew 0.5 per cent in the period and, in a further sign of recovery, data on Thursday showed manufacturing grew in May at its fastest rate in six years.

Stronger euro zone data has helped push the euro higher against the dollar of late, contributing to the U.S. currency’s worst fortnight since March 2016.

However, the greenback rose 0.4 percent on Thursday, hitting session highs after data showed the private sector added 253,000 jobs in May, above economists’ forecasts. The ADP data comes a day before the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report and a fortnight before the Fed is expected to raise interest rates.

Asian shares, as measured by MSCI’s main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan rose 0.1 percent, though gains were limited by data showing Chinese factory activity contracted in May for the first time in 11 months.

Chinese Shanghai Composite share index fell 0.5 per cent after a private survey of the manufacturing sector. The findings contrasted with official data on Wednesday that suggested growth remained steady.

China’s yuan, however, strengthened beyond 6.8 per dollar for the first time since Nov. 11 after the central bank pushed its reference rate, around which the spot rate can fluctuate, 0.8 percent higher in the second-largest single-day appreciation of the currency since it was de-pegged from the dollar in 2005.

Traders said major state-owned banks were selling dollars.

“The PBOC has let the yuan bulls loose in the China shop,” said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA in Australia, referring to the People’s Bank of China.

Spot yuan last stood at 6.8066 per dollar, having strengthened as far as 6.7878 earlier. As recently as May 24, it traded at 6.8949 per dollar.

Britain’s pound, on a rollercoaster ride this week as polls have sent conflicting signals about the outcome of next week’s election, fell 0.2 percent to $1.2866 after another poll showed the Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives just 3 percentage points ahead of the Labour opposition.

There was little reaction to Britain’s manufacturing PMI beating forecasts.

“This data point is clearly a positive for the UK economy however GBP traders are putting macro releases on the back burner at present, with the twists and turns in the race for upcoming election having a greater impact on the market of late,” David Cheetham, markets analyst at broker XTB, said.

The euro was down 0.3 per cent at $1.1209, having fallen as low as $1.1201 after the ADP data. The Japanese yen was down 0.5 percent to 111.32 per dollar.

Oil prices initially rose, lifting off Wednesday’s three-week lows, after data showing a big drop in U.S. crude stocks last week, but pared gains as some participants doubted output cuts by OPEC would be enough to rebalance an oversupplied market.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for the oil market, was down 13 cents at $50.63 a barrel at 1243 GMT.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce later on Thursday whether he will withdraw the United States from the Paris accord on measures to fight climate change.

Phillip Futures’ investment analyst Jonathan Chanes said a U.S. withdrawal would signal Trump’s intention to further roll back emission regulations.

“That would favour the use and demand of fossil fuels,” Chanes said.

Report Typo/Error