Canada’s main stock index slipped at the open as oil prices, weakened by concerns of a diplomatic rift in the Middle East, hurt energy stocks, while financial stocks dipped amid signs of cooling in Toronto’s overheated housing market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 58.03 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 15,384.72.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups retreated.

U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off the weekend attacks in London, while awaiting a string of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.15 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 21,193.14. The S&P 500 lost 2.09 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,436.98. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 points, or 0 per cent, to 6,305.58.

The third militant attack in Britain in less than three months comes days before the country’s general national election on Thursday.

Opinion polls in the past week have put Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead over the Labour opposition.

“We are looking for a mixed to lower session as international and domestic political worries keep investors on the side lines,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a note.

U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday as gains in technology and industrial stocks more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, well short of the 185,000 expected by economists.

The modest increase, however, could raise concerns about the economy’s health after gross domestic product growth slowed in the first quarter.

Despite the disappointing data, market participants still largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7-per-cent chance of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Commerce Department will report factory orders for April, which likely dipped 0.2 per cent, while the Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing PMI data for May could drop marginally to 57.0 from 57.5 in April. The reports are expected at 10 a.m. ET.

“On the macro front, the PMI and factory orders are likely to show positive readings with the employment trend index moving to 133.5 as the solid labor market trend continues,” said Cardillo.

European shares fell, failing to build on momentum from Asia, with some markets closed for a holiday.

In the Middle East, Qatar’s main stock index fell more than 7 percent after Saudi Arabia - the world’s biggest crude oil exporter - the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf Arab state of supporting terrorism.

The move escalated a dispute over Qatar’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement.

Dubai stocks fell 0.7 per cent and the main Saudi index also fell before reversing course to rise half a per cent.

Qatar is the world’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a major supplier of condensate.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose more than 1 percent at one point, recouping some of last week’s 4 percent losses, but turned tail in the European morning and dipped back below $50 a barrel. It stood at $49.57 a barrel, down 0.7 percent at 1138 GMT.

“I think it’s still going to be a bit of a debate on the true impact it can have on the oil market,” said Olivier Jakob, strategist at Petromatrix.

“In terms of oil flows it doesn’t change very much but there is a wider geopolitical impact one needs to consider,” he said, adding that a breakdown in relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia could hamper an OPEC-led deal on production cuts.

Britain’s pound fell half a cent against the dollar after the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months but recovered and last traded at $1.2913, up 0.2 percent.

The modest reaction - the FTSE 100 stock index was down 0.2 per cent, compared with a 0.2-per-cent dip in the pan-European STOXX 600 index - follows the pattern after attacks in other European cities in recent months.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday’s election would go ahead. Opinion polls in the past week have put her Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead over the Labour opposition.

Some have forecast a hung parliament, worrying those who had bet on a landslide win for May strengthening her hand in talks on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“Even if May does just about enough to increase the majority - that could still potentially be sterling positive,” said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.

“The worst case outcome is this grey area of uncertainty - the hung parliament and no stable government formed by Friday or Monday - markets will sell off on that.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a currency basket, rose 0.2 per cent, having hit its lowest since Nov. 9 after Friday’s report showing the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected last month. Unemployment, however, fell to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, which fell on Friday, were up 1.6 basis points at 2.175 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.3 per cent to $1.1244 and the yen was down 0.1 percent at 110.52.

European Central Bank policymakers meet this week. They are expected to take a more benign view of the euro zone economy and discuss dropping pledges to ramp up economic stimulus if needed, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters last week.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1.3 bps to 0.29 per cent, close to one-month lows hit last week.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei closed down less than 0.1 per cent.

Gold hit a six-week high of $1,282 an ounce, with traders citing the U.S. jobs report and reduced prospects of aggressive Fed rate increases. It last traded at $1,281.

