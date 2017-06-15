Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 44.92 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,125.21 shortly after the markets opened. All 10 of the index’s main sectors were in negative territory

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with technology stocks leading a broad decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.5 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 21,294.06, the S&P 500 was down 14.98 points, or 0.614458 per cent, at 2,422.94 and the Nasdaq composite was down 60.89 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 6,134.00.

Heavyweights such as Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet, which were hit hard by the rout earlier in the week, were in the red in premarket trading on Thursday.

“Stocks have been at all-time highs and valuations are somewhat priced to perfection so a little bit of a pullback is not too surprising,” said Myles Clouston, senior director at Nasdaq Advisory Services in New York.

“We may see the market take a breather in the next few sessions, but it is not necessarily doom and gloom.”

Apart from raising interest rates and forecasting one more hike for 2017 on Wednesday, the Fed laid out its first clear outline to start trimming its $4.2-trillion balance sheet “relatively soon”.

While the rate hike was widely expected, a clutch of weak economic data, including Wednesday’s poor inflation numbers, raised questions whether the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand further tightening. Policymakers, however, viewed the soft data as transitory.

Big banks including Bank of America, Citigroup , Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley fell about 1 per cent.

Mr. Clouston attributed the drop in bank stocks to worries about lagging U.S. inflation.

A Washington Post report that President Donald Trump was being investigated for possible obstruction of justice added to the jitters.

One bright spot was a Labor Department report that showed fewer-than-expected Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

In emerging markets, Russian shares fell 4 per cent as risks grew of expanded sanctions and the price of oil fell.

European shares, already led down by mining stocks as the stronger dollar pushed metals prices lower, extended losses after data showed British consumers, who have been the drivers of the UK economy are feeling the impact of rising inflation.

“I don’t think this is a surprise to anyone in terms of the narrative about how weak and stretched the consumer is and will be for the next quarters,” JPMorgan Asset Management global market strategist David Stubbs said.

“If retail sales are weak then the pie is contracting and someone is going to get hammered. Those that are unable to deal with that are going to see a much weaker bottom line.”

U.S. numbers on Wednesday showed a similar picture on the other side of the Atlantic - retail sales fell more than expected in May.

In a sign that the squeeze on consumers may get tighter before long, three Bank of England policymakers voted to raise rates against five for keeping rates on hold. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 7-1 vote in favor of no change.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.7 per cent, led lower by the retail sector, down 1.8 per cent and heading for its worst day in eight months, and the basic resources sector, which fell 1.4 per cent.

Britain’s DFS Furniture fell 21 per cent after the company said a dip in demand and customer uncertainty about the economic outlook meant it would not meet profit expectations.

The prime cause of rising UK inflation has been weakness in the pound, which has fallen 15 percent against the dollar since topping $1.50 in the early hours of last June 24, when it initially appeared Britons had voted to remain in the EU.

Sterling edged up after the BoE decision but reversed course after finance minister Philip Hammond pulled out of a high-profile speaking engagement because of a deadly fire at a London tower block.

He had been expected to speak about the need for a Brexit deal with the EU that suited the needs of British business.

The dollar was up 0.4 per cent against a basket of major peers.

“Long-term Fed expectations remain very much supported. That is the main reason why the dollar is remaining supported for now,” Credit Agricole currency strategist Manuel Oliveri said.

The euro was down 0.5 per cent at $1.1164, its weakest for more than two weeks, while the yen was down a similar amount at 110.07 per dollar.

The stronger dollar pushed copper down 0.6 per cent to $5,663 a tonne, having hit a one-week low of $5,642.

The prospect of tighter monetary policy and the fact the Fed talked about shrinking its balance sheet pushed euro zone government bond yields higher.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for borrowing costs in the bloc, rose 5 basis points to 0.28 per cent, a one-week high.

Later in the day, the bond market focus is likely to shift to Greece as euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss a deal with the International Monetary Fund that could pave the way for new loans for Athens.

Oil prices, which are having a negative impact on inflation worldwide, hit six-week lows with global inventories high and doubts over whether the OPEC producers group would be able to implement agreed output cuts.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 17 cents a barrel at $46.83.

The firmer dollar pushed gold down 0.4 per cent to $1,256 an ounce.

