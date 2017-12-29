At the open: TSX slips as bank, resource stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Friday, with financial stocks, miners and energy companies slipping.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.27 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 16,197.68 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.3-per-cent gain on the week and to finish 2017 up 6 per cent.

Canada's main stock index extended gains on Thursday from the previous session's record high as the rise in shares of energy, technology and marijuana companies offset losses for industrials and gold miners.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on the final trading day of 2017, led by gains in healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.07 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 24,856.58. The S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.134696 per cent, to 2,691.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.30 points, or 0.03 perc ent, to 6,952.46.

Strengthening global economy, solid corporate earnings and low interest rates have helped the benchmark S&P 500 lock in 20-per-cent gains for the year, while feeding into a nine-year old rally in global stocks.

The market has shown surprising strength despite tensions in North Korea and political upheavals in Washington. The S&P 500 has closed below 1 per cent only four times this year.

The rally is widely expected to extend into 2018, boosted by gains from a new law that lowers the tax burden on U.S. corporations.

"If you asked any of us on Jan. 1 what would happen with the market if none of those policies went through, then we would would've expected a poor performance. Surprisingly, the earnings picture also came to the upside," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust in Wilmington, Delaware.

"We're not very optimistic that we'll have another year like we did in 2017, not that valuations portend a major catastrophe."

The S&P technology index has been the best performing sector, rising about 37 per cent and outpacing gains in the broader index.

Telecom services and energy are the only two sectors to end the year lower among the major 11 S&P indexes.

Volumes will remain thin due to the holiday week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Amazon slipped 0.5 per cent after President Donald Trump targeted the online retailer in a call for the country's postal service to raise prices of shipments in order to recoup costs.

Goldman Sachs also slipped after the bank said its fourth-quarter earnings would take a $5-billion hit due to the new tax law, and mostly due to repatriation tax.

U.S. oil prices rose above $60 a barrel on the final trading day of the year and hit their highest since mid-2015, as an unexpected fall in American output and a decline in commercial crude inventories stoked buying in generally thin trading.

International benchmark Brent crude futures also rose, supported by ongoing supply cuts by top producers OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand from China.

Oil prices are set to close out the year with strong gains. Brent is up 17 percent since the beginning of the year and U.S. West Texas Intermediate is up 12 per cent. Prices are up nearly 50 per cent since the middle of the year, after a springtime slump.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a June 2015 high of $60.32 and were at $60.12 a barrel at 8:55 a.m. EST. Brent crude futures rose 27 cents to $66.41 a barrel. Brent broke through $67 this week for the first time since May 2015.

WTI prices were supported by data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration late on Thursday showing a modest drop last week in domestic oil production to 9.75 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.79 million bpd the previous week.

Rising Brent prices have been supported by a year of production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia. U.S. output remains up almost 16 per cent since mid-2016, but most analysts had expected production to break through 10 million bpd by year end, behind only top exporter Saudi Arabia and top producer Russia.

Analysts expect U.S. production to top 10 million bpd in the next few weeks and to keep growing, limiting efforts by other producers to cap global supplies.

"The U.S. shale impact is now encroaching on uncharted territory," analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote this month, saying it had "redrawn the global crude flow map."

WTI prices were further boosted by an EIA report of a 4.6 million barrel weekly drop in U.S. commercial crude storage levels. Inventories are down by almost 20 percent from historic highs last March, and well below this time last year or in 2015.