At the open: TSX slips as banks, resources stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Monday, hurt by losses among its heavyweight natural resources sectors and biggest banks, while consumer and technology stocks rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.98 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,994.59 shortly after the open

The index rose on Friday as higher commodity prices helped resource shares, but losses from earlier in the week meant the index ended the week lower than it started it for the first time in more than two months.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors focused on negotiations to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, eased as traders were wary of betting too heavily on which way prices might move ahead of next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Canada and Mexico will not make counterproposals to U.S. demands for tougher NAFTA automotive content rules but instead will offer rebuttals and ask technical questions on Monday, people familiar with the talks said.

At 9:17 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was down 0.1 per cent at $1.2776 to the greenback, or 78.27 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2756 to $1.2800.

On Friday, the loonie touched a two-week low at $1.2824 after tame inflation data tempered prospects for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates in the first quarter of next year.

Plans by Canada's central bank to add more speeches from policymakers to its schedule after an interest rate decision will not do enough to provide clearer guidance on monetary policy, analysts said.

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks including Cisco and PayPal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 23,375.33. The S&P 500 gained 1.46 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.64 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,787.43.

General Motors, up 25 per cent for the year but down almost 7 per cent in the past month, inched higher after brokerage Guggenheim upgraded the automaker's stock to "buy".

Wal-Mart was down 1.5 per cent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy". However, fellow Dow member Verizon rose 0.7 per cent after Wells Fargo upgraded the wireless carrier's stock to "outperform".

With no major U.S. earnings or economic data scheduled this week, trading volumes were expected to thin ahead of Thursday's holiday and an early close on Friday.

Wall Street had ended last week on a sour note, with major indexes slipping as investors worried about the fate of the Republicans' tax overhaul.

"With earnings season now out of the way, macro news and the prospects of tax reform will basically guide the market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"I don't expect the market to endure any sharp sell-off or sharp gains (today)."

The U.S. House of Representatives passed their version of a tax bill last week. But the Senate, from which it has already faced resistance, is expected to vote on their version of the bill after Thanksgiving.

Any signs of repositioning ahead of the vote would be liable to impact investors' thinking on the bill.

The euro and European stocks dipped in early trades on Monday after coalition talks collapsed in Germany, but they recovered as investors turned their focus back to improving fundamentals.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said her efforts to form a three-way coalition government had failed, thrusting Germany into a political crisis and pushing Europe's largest economy closer to a possible new election.

German stocks, which had opened the day half a percent lower, had erased all the losses and were up 0.1 per cent, while the main pan-European broader Euro STOXX 600 index was 0.3 per cent higher.

This move was even more stark on the euro: the single currency had dipped to as low as $1.1722 at one stage, was back up on the day, resuming a more than 2 per cent recovery against the dollar over the past two weeks.

Against the yen, the single currency dipped as much as 0.8 per cent in Asian trading to a two-month low of 131.16 yen . But it was flat in London trade at 131.97 yen.

"The eurozone political story is an outlier at the moment in the G10 currency trading space. The German political news over the weekend is not a game changer in our view," said Viraj Patel, a currency strategist at ING in London. "The broader story still remains of a recovering euro zone with improving fundamentals."

In fact, Germany's own economy is powering into the end of the year thanks to strong industrial activity and firms are increasingly struggling to find workers to satisfy orders, its central bank said on Monday.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off its session lows to be slightly down, as volatile Chinese shares reversed earlier sharp losses.

Japan's Nikkei stock average finished down 0.6 per cent.

"It's year-end season, so people have more incentive to take profits," said Kyoya Okazawa, Hong Kong-based head of institutional clients, APAC at BNP Paribas Securities.

Oil prices slipped on Monday as traders took a cautious approach ahead of an OPEC meeting next week, where an extension of current price-supporting curbs on crude output are due to be discussed.

Brent crude futures were down 77 cents at $61.95, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 36 cents to $56.19 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, together with a group of non-OPEC producers led by Russia, has been restraining output since the start of this year to try to lower global inventories and support prices.

The deal to curb output is due to expire in March 2018, and OPEC meets on Nov. 30 to discuss the outlook for the policy. The expectation is for the agreement to be extended to cover the whole of next year.

"It is widely believed that OPEC together with 10 non-OPEC countries will roll-over their production for the whole of 2018 although Russia is holding its cards close to its chest," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said.

OPEC last week forecast demand for its own crude to rise by 460,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 33.42 million bpd next year, in contrast with a forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) for a drop of 320,000 bpd to 32.38 million bpd.

"Such a rollover (in the deal) would be bullish if you believe OPEC's numbers but will not reduce global or OECD stocks if the IEA estimate is closer to reality. Judging by the weekly losses more credit was given to the IEA prediction," Varga added.

Reflecting some of the uncertainty over the possible outcome of the meeting, money managers in the Brent market trimmed their net long position for the first time in a month, by just over 5,000 lots to 537,557.

They also added 4,793 lots in short positions - more than at any time since late June.