At the open: TSX slips as CN Rail, RBC fall

Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday as Canadian National Railway Co fell sharply to hit its lowest level since March and Royal Bank of Canada dropped despite reporting earnings that beat expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.67 points, or 0.16 percent, at 16,003.97 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main sectors were lower.

CN was down 0.7 per cent to $99.99 in early trading, while RBC shares fell 0.5 per cent to $100.45.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly four-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and the greenback added to this week's gains against a basket of major currencies.

The U.S. dollar was helped by data showing the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its quickest pace in three years.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped as doubts set in about Russia's willingness to substantially extend a deal among some of the world's biggest exporters to curb output.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2842 to the greenback, or 77.87 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2805, while it touched its weakest since Nov. 2 at $1.2859.

Data will be released Friday on Canada's jobs for November and gross domestic product for the quarter, which could help guide investor expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

The central bank raised rates in July and September but has since turned more cautious on the outlook for the economy. It will make an interest rate decision next week.

Vulnerabilities created by Canada's high household debt and hot housing market remain elevated but should ease over time as a stronger economy and tighter mortgage requirements help improve conditions, the Bank of Canada said on Tuesday.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.430 per cent and the 10-year declined 25 Canadian cents to yield 1.871 per cent.

Nov The S&P and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, fueled by optimism following progress on U.S. tax legislation and hints of lighter regulation in the banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.34 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 23,893.05. The S&P 500 gained 1.75 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,628.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.79 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,906.57.

U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday rammed forward the bill, which corporate America is hoping will slash business tax rates, in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday.

Some details remained unsettled and Democrats were left furious about a lack of discussion on a bill that could add an estimated $1.4-trillion to the $20-trillion national debt over 10 years.

"Futures are showing the S&P could be up about 2 points from where it closed yesterday. That's probably just simply carry through from the very bullish day we had yesterday," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Investors seemed to shrug off concerns over a missile test by North Korea that put the entire U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell, in his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, said the case for a December rate hike was coming together and also hinted at a lighter touch for bank regulation.

Current Fed chair Janet Yellen said, in remarks prepared for delivery to Congress on Wednesday, that a strengthening economy will warrant continued rate increases.

In what may be one of her last public appearances before leaving the Fed chair, Ms. Yellen said asset values were "high by historical standards, but overall vulnerabilities in the financial sector appear moderate."

The second revision of third-quarter gross domestic product showed growth increased at a 3.3 annual rate from the previously reported 3 per cent.

The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, rose 1.4 per cent in the third quarter, in line with the forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

"Economic data has been very strong and the economy looks as good now as it ever has," said Frederick.

The Fed is also due to issue its Beige Book, a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday as doubts set in about Russia's willingness to substantially extend a deal among some of the world's biggest exporters to curb output to help tackle global oversupply and support prices.

Brent crude futures were down 17 cents on the day at $63.44 a barrel, while U.S. light crude fell 28 cents to $57.71 a barrel.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers began gathering in Vienna on Wednesday to discuss extending a deal that has so far reduced crude oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) and helped boost oil prices by 40 percent since the middle of the year.

The deal between most OPEC members and other major exporters including Russia is scheduled to expire in March 2018.

Producers at a meeting on Thursday are expected to agree to extend the deal, but the length of the extension remains an open question. This has kept the market on its toes.

"OPEC jitters are casting a dark shadow over oil prices as the pre-meeting chatter intensifies," brokerage PVM wrote to clients.

OPEC sources said on Tuesday that whatever the deal, an option to review in June would also be included.

"The option to review the decision in June (means) they agree not to agree anything," said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research at shipping brokerage Bancosta in Singapore.

Reluctance to agree a lengthy extension has been driven mainly by Russia and its concerns that a major extension could lead the market to overheat.

Moscow fears a strong price rally off the back of such a move could give an unsustainable boost to the rouble, one that harms Russian exports.

Some Russian producers including Rosneft, run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, Igor Sechin, have questioned the rationale of prolonging the cuts, saying it will lead to a loss of market share to U.S. firms, which are not reducing output.

U.S. production has been rising in recent months, putting pressure on prices and acting as a counterweight to the OPEC supply cuts.

A report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday showed a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories of 1.8 million barrels, confounding expectations for a 2.3 million barrel drop.

"The market had been looking forward to a supportive number due to the pipeline disruption from Canada," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank. "But nevertheless the overall level of inventory still managed to climb."

A price rise generated by the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline, which supplies Canadian crude to the United States, turned out to be short-lived, with an announcement on Tuesday of a gradual restart to operations.