At the open: TSX slips as commodity prices weigh on resource stocks

Canada's main stock index declined on Friday as weakness in commodity prices fueled a decline in shares of the heavyweight natural resource sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 101.84 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 15,759.08.

Imperial Oil Ltd. fell 2.3 per cent in early trading, while Suncor Energy Inc. dropped 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Avigilion Corp. jumped 18.3 per cent after Motorola Solutions Inc said on Thursday it would buy Canadian security camera maker for $1.2-billion in cash. Shares of Motorola Solutions fell 4.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday due to disappointing earnings reports from blue-chip companies and as robust U.S. jobs data boosted bond yields and bolstered expectations that the pace of interest rates hikes could pick up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202.49 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 25,984.22. The S&P 500 lost 17.61 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 2,804.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.92 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,344.94

A Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs in January, above the 180,000 rise expected by economists surveyed by Reuters. The unemployment rate stayed unchanged at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent, building on December's solid 0.4-per-cent gain. That boosted the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.9 per cent, the largest rise since June 2009.

The strong payrolls data feeds into the U.S. Federal Reserve's narrative of a firming economy. The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but flagged "further gradual" rate hikes. The market has currently priced in three hikes for 2018.

"Traders are going to be talking about rate hikes more than the Superbowl today," said Michael Antonelli, managing director at institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird.

"The market had coalesced around expectations for three rate hikes this year. Slightly hawkish comments and wage hikes will make it four. What is good for the average American worker ends up being negative for stocks because it increases the odds of further rate hikes."

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed gauge for investors' fear of stock market volatility, rose to 14.55, after having fallen in the previous two sessions.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields extended their rise after the payrolls data and jumped to more than 2.818 per cent, its highest level since early 2014. A rise in yields raises borrowing costs for companies and give traders an alternative investment option.

Some investors have also grown wary of the pace of the global equity bull run, and have begun reducing their exposure to equities. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a weekly note on global asset flows that its bull and bear indicator hit 8.6, triggering a sell signal for risk assets.

The U.S. stock market roared out of the blocks in 2018, before pulling back this week due to rising yields. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are on track to post their biggest weekly losses since the end of 2016.

Even reports from major companies have failed to enthuse.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet fell 5 per cent in early trading after the company's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates.

Apple was struggling for direction and was last down 1.2 per cent as investors weighed up strong iPhone prices and cash plans with the company's muted forecast.

Amazon.com rose 5.5 per cent after reporting a record profit of near $2-billion, helped by a rise in online sales and tax law changes.

So far, though, S&P 500 companies have posted strong results, with about 80 per cent of the 227 that have reported beating Wall Street's profit estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gold fell 1 per cent on Friday in the wake of stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data which shored up expectations that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with interest rate hikes this year.

That drove the dollar higher against a currency basket, putting it on track for its biggest one-day rise since late October, pressuring gold, which is priced in the U.S. unit.

Spot gold was down 1 per cent at $1,334.95 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were $10.30 an ounce lower at $1,337.60 an ounce.