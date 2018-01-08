At the open: TSX slips as financials and industrials weigh

Canada's main stock index dipped on Monday as financial and industrial shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the healthcare group, which climbed to its highest since March 2016.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 15.12 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 16,334.32, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday, with losses for banking and technology stocks helping put a halt to Wall Street's strongest start to a year in over a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.47 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 25,290.4. The S&P 500 lost 0.79 points, or 0.028799 per cent, to 2,742.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.54 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,135.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average last week recorded its best first four trading days in a year since 2003. For the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, it was the strongest start since 2006.

"We had a strong market in the past week, and what generally happens in the first week sets the trend for the remainder of the year. Now that it's established, there could be some profit- taking," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

The dollar inched higher against a basket of major peers with data showing that slower U.S. jobs growth did little to dent expectations for further interest rate increases this year.

Comments by some Federal Reserve officials on Friday and over the weekend suggested the U.S. central bank remained on track to raise interest rates in 2018.

"The dollar is reversing and we're seeing that effect due to some Fed comments," Cardillo said.

A stronger dollar tends to weaken revenue of U.S. companies that earn much of its income from abroad.

Investors are waiting for earnings reports to see how much companies would benefit from the recent tax cuts. The fourth quarter earnings season will kick off later this week, starting with big banks.

Oil prices rose on Monday, coming close to three-year highs on a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production and sustained OPEC output cuts.U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had risen to $61.67 a barrel by 1422 GMT, 23 cents above their last settlement. WTI last week reached $62.21, the highest since May 2015.

Brent crude futures were at $67.78 a barrel, 16 cents above their last close. Brent hit $68.27 last week, the highest since May 2015.

Traders said the gains were due to a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production. The rig count eased by five in the week to Jan. 5 to 742, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.

Despite this, U.S. production is expected soon to rise above 10 million barrels per day, largely thanks to soaring output from shale drillers. Only Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more.

"The U.S. oil price is now into a range that is anticipated to attract increased shale oil production," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Traders may decide that discretion is the better part of valor while markets wait on evidence of what happens to the rig count and production levels over the next couple of months."

Rising U.S. production is the main factor countering output cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and by Russia, which began in January last year and are set to last through 2018.

A senior OPEC source from a major Middle Eastern oil producer said on Monday that OPEC was monitoring unrest in Iran as well as Venezuela's economic crisis, but will boost output only if there are significant and sustained production disruptions from those countries.