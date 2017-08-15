Canada’s main stock index slipped slightly in early trade on Tuesday, with gains for financial stocks offset by losses for gold miners as easing North Korean tensions and stronger U.S. data reduced gold’s appeal as a safe haven.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.02 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 15,106.89 shortly after opening in positive territory.

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Tuesday on improving risk appetite as fears of conflict between North Korea and the United States receded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 22,028.5. The S&P 500 gained 2.66 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,468.5. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.22 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,348.45.

Pyongyang’s plans to fire missiles near Guam prompted a surge in tensions in the region last week, with President Donald Trump saying the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” if North Korea acted unwisely.

“I think it is a bit of a follow through on North Korea that has stepped back, things are back to somewhat normal,” said Mark Spellman, portfolio manager at Alpine Funds in New York.

“U.S. companies and the markets have also been benefiting from the global economic expansion. For the first time in many years, you’ve got a lot of economies through out the world doing better,” Mr. Spellman added.

U.S. stocks continued to recover from last week’s sell-off, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since April on Monday.

Gold prices fell further on Tuesday as easing tensions pushed investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Spot gold was down 0.76 per cent at $1,277.18 per ounce.

Data showed U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest increase in seven months in July as consumers boosted purchases of motor vehicles as well as discretionary spending.

The Commerce Department said retail sales jumped 0.6 per cent last month, which was above the 0.4-per-cent rise estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, one of the most influential members of the central bank, said on Monday he expected another interest rate hike this year if the economy holds and that the Fed would soon begin shedding some of its bond holdings.

The Fed has raised rates twice this year and is aiming for another hike. However a slide in inflation readings in recent months to 1.5 per cent, below its 2-per-cent target, has raised doubts among investors about the Fed following through.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending a heavy sell-off after a surge in the dollar and weighed down by signs of weaker demand in China, the world’s second-largest consumer.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 40 cents at $50.33 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 30 cents lower at $47.29.

Chinese oil refineries operated in July at their slowest daily rates since September, official data showed. The drop was steeper than expected, raising concerns over the state of Chinese demand and the level of domestic stocks.

Ample supply from big oil exporters, including members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the United States, also encouraged investors to sell long positions bought in July during a period of rising prices, analysts said.

Brent and U.S. crude reached two-month highs in early August but have dropped in the last few days, with falls accelerating on Monday.

“The focus remains on OPEC, U.S. inventories and disappointing China demand,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at Dutch bank ABN Amro in Amsterdam. “Those concerns have triggered profit-taking after a strong run-up in July.”

The dollar rallied on Tuesday on an easing of tensions around North Korea. A stronger dollar tends to limit demand for oil among buyers paying in other currencies.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six major currencies, climbed 0.4 percent on Monday and was up 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

An announcement by the Nigerian subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell that it had lifted a force majeure on Bonny Light crude exports also added to the market surplus.

U.S. crude stockpiles are likely to have fallen for a seventh consecutive week, along with a probable drop in distillate and gasoline inventories, a Reuters poll showed.

The weekly U.S. crude inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, was due to be published later on Tuesday. Official U.S. government statistics will be released on Wednesday.

Efforts by OPEC and other producers to limit output have helped lift Brent past $50 a barrel, but production elsewhere, particularly in the United States, has undermined prices.

U.S. shale oil production is expected to grow for a ninth consecutive month in September to 6.15 million barrels per day, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

