Canada’s main stock index slipped early on Tuesday, as losses for stocks including car parts maker Magna International Inc and Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc offset gains for energy and materials stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.53 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,295.49, after opening marginally higher.

Magna was down 2.2 per cent to $59.23 in early trading, while Restaurant Brands dropped 1.1 per cent to $81.80.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, shaking off an escalated lumber dispute with the U.S. as oil prices rose, while the greenback lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose for a fourth consecutive session but worries over persistent oversupply capped gains.

The U.S. dollar fell, pressured by strength in the euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door to tweaks that might begin to reduce the central bank’s emergency stimulus to the economy shortly.

Escalating a trade dispute with Canada in the run-up to talks on renegotiating NAFTA, the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber of up to 7.72 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3203 to the greenback, or 75.74 U.S. cents, up 0.3 per cent.

The currency’s weakest level of the session was $1.3260, while it touched its strongest since June 19 at $1.3197.

Gains for the loonie came ahead of remarks on Wednesday by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who will be participating in a panel discussion at the European Central Bank’s Forum on Central Banking.

Wall Street slipped at the open on Tuesday as a selloff in technology shares continued, while investors awaited clues on interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s talk in London.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.14 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 21,396.41. The S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,436.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.41 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,226.74.

The tech sector has been under pressure over concerns about lofty valuations, with investors shifting to high-dividend paying defensive sectors such as utilities in a rising interest rate environment.

The technology index has jumped about 19 per cent since the beginning of the year and has been the major force behind the S&P’s record-setting rally.

“The indices continue to hover near the very high end of the recent ranges, suggesting this week’s end-of-the-quarter window dressing is likely to see more sector rotation,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, wrote in a note.

“The broadening out of the markets, we believe, is essential for the markets to escape a near-term correction.”

Ms. Yellen is scheduled to take part in a discussion on global economic issues in London at 1 p.m. ET. Investors expect Ms. Yellen to offer more insight into the state of the U.S. economy, which would support the Fed’s forecast of a rate hike this year.

Fed officials have signaled that they would look through a slowdown in inflation and continue on their current path for hikes. But investors are skeptical and market pricing shows only a 40 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting.

The U.S. Conference Board is expected to show a drop in its consumer confidence index for the month of June to 116, after slipping to 117.9 in May. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

