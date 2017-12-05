At the open: TSX slips as mining losses offset rising bank stocks

Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trade on Tuesday as falling copper and other commodity prices weighed on mining stocks while shares of banks pushed higher at the tail end of their earnings season.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.32 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,960.71 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed a rebound in the country's exports one day before an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

Canada's trade deficit narrowed to $1.47-billion in October from a revised $3.36-billion in September as exports increased after four consecutive monthly declines. Economists had forecast a deficit of $2.70 billion.

"This report, combined with last week's stellar employment report, will be looked favorably upon by the data dependent Bank of Canada," said Dina Ignjatovic, an economist at TD Bank in a research note.

Data on Friday showed that Canada's economy added nearly 80,000 jobs in November.

Still, economists expect the Bank of Canada to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1 percent on Wednesday due to a number of uncertainties that could affect the domestic economy, including renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The central bank raised rates in July and September for the first time in seven years.

At 9:36 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2661 to the greenback, or 78.98 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency touched its strongest since Oct. 24 at $1.2624.

The loonie advanced despite a drop in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.12 per cent at $57.4 a barrel as investors took profits in the wake of a pact by major producers to extend output cuts.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.553 per cent and the 10-year falling 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.931 per cent.

The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 4.2 basis points to a spread of -27 basis points, as gains on Wall Street helped underpin U.S. Treasury yields.

The Nasdaq Composite index opened lower on Tuesday as selloff in tech stocks continued for the second day, while the Dow was higher as investors looked to profit from stocks that would benefit more from potential corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.91 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 24,344.96. The S&P 500 lost 0.02 points, or 0.000758 per cent, to 2,639.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.40 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 6,756.97.

"A lot of forgotten sectors that haven't moved are now going into play due to the change in tax structure that will benefit them," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

The Senate approved its version of tax code overhaul in a 51-49 vote over the weekend. Talks will begin likely next week between the Senate and the House, which had approved its own version of the legislation.

Once the bills are reconciled, the resulting bill could cut corporate tax rates to 20 per cent from 35 per cent.

UBS strategists project that overall S&P 500 earnings would rise by 6.5 per cent should the corporate tax rate fall to 25 per cent and increase by 9.5 per cent should the rate go to 20 per cent.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will vote on the nomination of Jerome Powell to be chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Governors.

European stocks were sucked into an increasingly global sell-off on Tuesday, as a rout in metals struck down miners and high-flying tech stocks suffered another sharp loss of altitude.

London's FTSE was almost alone in showing resistance as the weaker pound again provided support, while even data showing a strong end to the year for most of the euro zone's big economies could not prevent falls elsewhere.

"We are now looking at the reconciliation of the two U.S. tax bills," said Rabobank Philip Marey, highlighting the tax credits issue for R&D work.

"Now the bills are out you will get a lot of lobbying, so I do think this will be altered, but it doesn't help confidence."

Other uncertainties included the possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown as early as Friday for funding reasons and the various scandals swirling around Trump's administration, though there was plenty else to underpin risk appetite.

The early blitz of European data included the best Spanish industrial production numbers in 14 months, a rebound by Italy's services sector, a private sector jump in Sweden and signs of a hiring boom in France.

It was scuffed slightly by a drop in euro zone retail sales though data out of China overnight had also shown growth in its burgeoning services sector at a three-month high.

"The euro zone enjoyed a bumper November, setting the scene for a buoyant end to the year," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the PMI data.

IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to growth, was confirmed at an earlier flash reading of 57.5, up from October's 56.0.

"Given the strength of order book growth and hiring, as well as the elevated level of business optimism, the euro zone should start the New Year on a solid footing," Mr. Williamson said.

U.S. PMI figures are due at 1445 GMT.

The pound hogged most of the action in the currency markets after a Brexit divorce deal with the European Union was thwarted by the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government over border concerns.

Sterling briefly skidded back under $1.34 and as far as 88.68 pence per euro. Another sharp drop in UK car buying had also dampened the mood though analysts said the pound's drop might only be temporary.

"The immediate fallout should be limited as markets have become well versed with the idea that Brexit won't be solved overnight," said ING. "We remain constructive on GBP."

Going in the other direction, the Australian dollar hit a three-week high of $0.7654 as retail sales there bounced and the central bank gave an upbeat assessment of the economy as it kept its interest rates at 1.5 percent.

The U.S. dollar fetched 112.50 yen, little changed after a brief foray to 113.09 on Monday, which was its highest level in more than two weeks. The euro looked limp at $1.1846 but was comfortably in its recent $1.1810-1.1960 range.

In bond markets, U.S. Treasuries were still lingering below 2.4 percent, while the euro zone data and signs the ECB's bond buying continues to have favorites cut the Italian-German spread to its smallest in more than a year.

France and Italy each enjoyed ECB purchases last month that were nearly a billion euros above their 'capital key' at 10.439 billion euros and 9.077 billion euros. The capital key is the method by which the ECB buys government bonds for its stimulus in relation to the size of the economy of each member state.

"The latest ECB buying data underscores the flexibility of the scheme that tends to benefit the periphery," said Commerzbank rates strategist Christoph Rieger.

The day's other significant moves came in metals markets. Copper , which is often jumpy around key China data, dropped over 2 per cent to a near two-month low, while nickel took a similar hit and zinc dropped 1 per cent.

That was despite UBS raising its forecast for electric vehicles, which eventually led to an upgrade in the 2020-2021 nickel outlook. The Swiss brokerage warned, however, that there remained a vast inventory pile of the metal and its ore.

Oil dipped slightly too after falling more than 1 percent on Monday, buoyed by expectations of a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and after last week's deal between OPEC and other crude producers to extend output curbs.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures traded at $57.09 per barrel, down 0.6 per cent for the day. International benchmark Brent futures dropped 0.4 per cent lower to $62.24 a barrel.

Some market players fear the killing of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh on Monday may destabilize the impoverished and worn-torn country even further, threatening the safety of a major shipping route through the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb on the Red Sea off the Yemeni coast.