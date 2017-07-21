Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday as weakness in oil prices weighed on energy shares, offsetting a gain in gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.31 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 15,184.33 shortly after the open.

The energy sector fell 0.3 per cent and consumer discretionary stocks fell 0.6 per cent.

Canadian retail sales posted their third healthy increase in a row in May, a sign of economic strength that could boost the case for the Bank of Canada to hike rates again this year.

Sales rose by 0.6 per cent from April to hit a record $48.91-billion, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase was much greater than the 0.2 per cent advance forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Canadian dollar bounced on that news, rising to 79.59 cents (U.S.), up 0.2 of a cent.

Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp. gained 3 per cent after it posted a quarterly profit that handily beat estimates and the company said it was expecting a strong 2018 even with current commodity prices.

But Husky Energy was down 1.4 per cent after it reported a $93-million loss for its second quarter and just $10-million of adjusted earnings, well below analyst estimates.

Oil prices fell on Friday after a consultancy report forecast a rise in OPEC production for July despite the group’s pledge to curb output, reigniting concerns the market will stay awash with crude.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 23 cents at $49.07 (U.S.) a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $46.68 a barrel, down 24 cents.

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as industrial heavyweight General Electric’s tepid results weighed on investor sentiments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.69 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 21,568.09. The S&P 500 lost 4.92 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,468.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.23 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 6,380.77.

Shares of GE fell 3.7 per cent after the company results beat estimates but posted a nearly 60 per cent decline in profit.

Honeywell International edged up 0.5 per cent after the technology and manufacturing company reported a rise in its second-quarter profit.

Microsoft fell 0.7 per cent, a day after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Attention will turn to earnings from big tech names next week, including Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook .

The Nasdaq notched its 10th straight record close on Thursday, marking its best streak since February 2015.

The tech sector has been the best performing S&P sector this year, despite concerns over stretched valuation, as investors look for growth in an otherwise low-growth environment and sectors that are relatively immune from a policy gridlock in Washington.

“If tech earnings were to disappoint, it might finally be the thing that causes a correction, even if it’s a small one,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Stocks ended little changed on Wall Street on Thursday as a deal between Sears and Amazon weighed on home improvement retailers, along with weak earnings.

Still, overall earnings are expected to be good with analysts expecting earnings to have climbed 8.6 per cent, above the 8-per cent rise projected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. About 15 per cent of S&P 500 companies have posted results so far.

“The earning season has been good so far and CEOs are also painting a good picture. A lot of people are booking profits and readjusting their positions. It’s been a pretty good year so far and people are taking money off the table,” said Kinahan.

Visa rose 1.7 per cent after the world’s largest payments network operator reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its annual earnings forecast.

EBay fell 1.5 per cent as the company warned that adjusted profit this quarter could fall below analysts’ estimates.

Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services provider, was up 0.4 per cent after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

Colgate-Palmolive fell 0.9 per cent after its revenue came in below estimates.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error