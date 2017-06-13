Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday as natural resource stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc jumped after selling its data center business and buying wireless airwaves.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.55 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,350.25 shortly after the open.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36.78 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 21,272.45, the S&P 500 was up 6.22 points, or 0.256031 per cent, at 2,435.61 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 30.76 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 6,206.23.

Traders have priced in a 94-per-cent chance of the Fed raising interest rates. Investors are also looking for more details on the central bank’s plans to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

The Fed is expected to release its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A bout of profit-taking in richly-valued technology stocks caused the Nasdaq to suffer its worst two-day drop in more than six months on Monday.

However, technology stocks appeared to recover on Tuesday. Apple, which had sparked the selloff on Friday, was up 1.08 percent at $146.99 in premarket trading. Other technology heavyweights like Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook were up marginally.

“It (the market) wants to wait and see if the Fed’s going to actually raise rates tomorrow and then it wants to wait and see whether or not the tech stocks can actually rebound,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Parks Investments in Florida.

“If (the rebound) holds and the Fed does raise rates tomorrow, it would bode very well for bulls.”

The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a plan on Monday to make sweeping changes to banking regulations, a prospect that has helped drive Wall Street to record highs.

The department proposed to reduce trading restrictions that big banks face, ease their annual stress tests, and curb the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Shares of big banks that stand to benefit from these changes, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, were up in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after OPEC reported an increase in its production for May despite a supply cut agreement and said the oil market was rebalancing more slowly than expected.

Benchmark Brent crude was 17 cents lower at $48.12 per barrel, reversing gains made earlier in the session when it edged up to $48.67. U.S. light crude was at $45.86 per barrel, down 22 cents.

Prices initially nudged higher after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia outlined cuts to customers in July that included a reduction of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Asia.

Riyadh is leading an effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers to cut output by almost 1.8 million bpd until March in a bid to curb oversupply and prop up prices.

But OPEC’s monthly report showed output from the group rose by 336,000 bpd in May to 32.14 million bpd, led by a recovery in Nigeria and Libya which are exempt from supply cuts. The report said the market was rebalancing at a “slower pace.”

“Crude oil is still struggling to rebound,” said Olivier Jakob, strategist at Petromatrix, adding that OPEC’s gradual approach to rebalancing was giving U.S. producers time to drill new wells that were undermining the impact of the group’s cuts.

He said Saudi cuts had to continue beyond the northern hemisphere’s summer months to have a significant impact

“They’re making a lot of headlines about reducing supplies but that’s also right in their seasonal pattern of lowering exports in July, August because of domestic needs,” he said.

Trade data show OPEC shipments to customers averaged around 26 million bpd in the last six months of 2016 and are set to average around 25.3 million bpd in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, U.S. drilling activity has continued apace, driving up U.S. output by more than 10 per cent since mid-2016 to above 9.3 million bpd.

U.S. crude inventories remain stubbornly high. Traders will be watching figures on last week’s U.S. stockpiles to be released later on Tuesday by industry group the American Petroleum Institute.

Traders said market intelligence firm Genscape had forecast a draw down of more than 1.8 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude futures.

“Where oil prices go will be determined by the flow of inventory data,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at Australian futures brokerage AxiTrader.

