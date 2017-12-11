At the open: TSX slips at open as banks, railways move lower

Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trade on Monday, with declines in banks and railway stocks offsetting small overall gains for the materials sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.9 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 16,081.17.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors turned attention to both a Federal Reserve interest rate decision and a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz later in the week.

The Canadian currency lost 1.3 per cent last week after the central bank struck a more dovish tone than investors had expected as it left its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 percent.

Poloz will discuss on Thursday the issues that keep him awake at night.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at a two-day policy meeting that will end on Wednesday, and is seen possibly tightening two or three times in 2018.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2857 to the greenback, or 77.78 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2832 to $1.2868. On Friday, it touched its weakest in one week at $1.2880.

The S&P and the Dow opened little changed on Monday after reports of an explosion in New York's busy Port Authority commuter hub, while the Nasdaq was slightly higher as technology stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.25 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,340.41. The S&P 500 gained 0.85 points, or 0.032057 per cent, to 2,652.35. The Nasdaq Composite added 6.83 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,846.91.

Police confirmed one person is in custody but were not yet identifying the device used. Local news channel WABC cited police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority.

"When you see one of these events in a major city, you get a little cautious tone. But it's never enough to really rout a stock market intraday," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The CBOE Volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, briefly rose above 10 points.

Interest in the surge in bitcoin and opening of futures trading continued to fuel bets on crypotcurrency related stocks, many of which have risen exponentially in value in the past three months.

Shares of Marathon Patent, Riot Blockchain , Overstock.com and Xunei were up in early trading.

Bitcoin futures jumped more than 20 per cent in the U.S. debut on Sunday, which backers hope will encourage wider use and give legitimacy to cryptocurrency.

"We've got the Fed meeting on Tuesday where it's pretty much factored in that the Fed is going to be raising rates. The concern is what they are going to say about going forward," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report for November that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.

The report showed the economy added 228,000 jobs in November but average hourly earnings failed to meet expectations.

The third rate hike in 2017 is near certain, with traders betting a 90-per-cent chance in its favor, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday, reversing earlier losses, after an explosion in New York refocused the market on the geopolitical risk.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were 30 cents higher at $63.70 a barrel by 1409 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.57 a barrel, 21 cents above their last settlement.

Both benchmarks popped higher after an explosion rocked New York's Port Authority, one of the city's busiest commuter hubs, on Monday morning.

"There was a bit of an increase in reaction" to the blast, Olivier Jakob, managing director of PetroMatrix said. "We've been staying in a range for a while now."

Earlier in the day, prices were under downward pressure from rising U.S. drilling activity that pointed to a further increase in American production, countering OPEC-led output cuts.

Analysts at PVM Oil Associates also said the "deteriorating geopolitical backdrop acted as a pillar of price support" over the past week, with turmoil in Yemen and potential worker strikes in Nigeria underpinning the market.

But the primary support has been a cut in production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of non-OPEC producers, including Russia, which has been in place since the start of the year.

Brent and WTI have gained well over a third from 2017 lows.

But all this could be undermined by rising output from the United States, which is not participating in the deal to withhold production.

The number of rigs drilling for new oil output in the United States rose by two in the week to Dec. 8, to 751, the highest level since September, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

"The largest concern for investors currently remains the rise in the U.S. rig count," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

A higher rig count points to a further rise in U.S. crude production, which is already up more than 15 per cent since mid-2016 at 9.71 million barrels per day. That's the highest since the early 1970s, and close to the output levels of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

OPEC started withholding supplies in January and announced late last month an extension through 2018.

The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC plans to announce in June an exit strategy from the cuts, though he added it did not mean the pact would end by then.