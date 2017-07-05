The Toronto stock market opened lower Wednesday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices fell after days of gains.

The S&P/TSX was down 68.46 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 15,062.15.

The Canadian dollar was a quarter of a cent lower at 76.99 after hitting a 10-month high on Tuesday.

Wall Street opened higher but then turned mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting for more clues on interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.61 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 21,432.66. The S&P 500 was off 2.55 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,426.46. The Nasdaq composite added 8.46 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 6,118.52.

The Fed, which lifted interest rates and unveiled details of its plan to cut its mammoth crisis-era bond portfolio at its mid-June meeting, will release minutes at 2 p.m. ET.

A recent set of tepid economic data and an inflation rate below the central bank’s 2-per-cent target may have a bearing on its rate hike plans.

“Markets will also be paying very close attention to see if the minutes suggest that the recent fall in inflation is ‘transitory’, with suggestions of higher rates still on the cards, unless the U.S. economy decelerates,” said Lukman Otunuga, analyst with FXTN Research.

Adding to investor concerns are weak oil prices. Crude oil was down more than 1 per cent on Wednesday as rising OPEC exports turned sentiment more bearish.

U.S. factory goods orders are likely to drop 0.5 per cent in May, compared with a 0.2 per cent decline in April. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on the monthly employment report due Friday for signs on the health of the labour market.

In Toronto, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has signed a deal to buy Hargreave Hale Ltd., an investment and wealth management business in Britain, for $87.9-million plus an additional $46.5-million that is contingent on meeting certain performance targets. Its shares rose 0.95 per cent.

The S&P 500 and the Dow moved higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but the Nasdaq was pulled lower by tech stocks. The market was shut on Tuesday for Independence Day holiday.

Tech stocks have led the S&P’s record run this year as investors look for growth but concerns over the sector’s valuation has investors moving to more defensive sectors.

Shares of Baidu were up 3.4 per cent in premarket trading after the Chinese Internet search company struck a deal with TomTom to develop high-definition digital maps used for computer-assisted driving.

Monogram Residential Trust jumped 22 per cent after a Greystar fund said it would buy the luxury apartment developer in a deal valued at about $3-billion.

