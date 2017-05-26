Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trade on Friday, tracking for a 0.3-per-cent slip in a holiday-shortened week, as gold miners rose with precious metal at its highest since May 1 and as banks and energy stocks slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.02 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 15,396.71 shortly after opening in slightly positive territory.

Wall Street opened little changed on Friday, coming off six straight days of gains, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 8.56 points, or 0.04 percent, to 21,074.39. The S&P 500 edged lower by 1.38 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,413.69. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 1.64 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,206.90.

A second reading on the gross domestic product showed the economy grew at a 1.2-per-cent pace between January and March, slightly higher than the 0.7 percent growth estimated earlier. Economists had expected a growth of 0.9 per cent.

While recent economic data has been mixed, with data showing a dip in consumer spending and sentiment, a surge in business investment and wage growth suggests activity will regain momentum as the year progresses.

Earlier this week, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting showed the central bank’s policymakers believed the economic slowdown was transitory and indicated they were on track to raise interest rates next month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs on Thursday. The six-day winning streak is the market’s longest since February and investors could aim to cash in their gains ahead of the long weekend due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

“The market is going to digest this move, people are going to take profits and are going to be a little cautious before the three-day weekend because, apart from all the good news, we still have potential for geo-political concerns that can come up at any time,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

The markets’ strength of late has been driven by strong quarterly earnings reports and the lack of major news updates on the political front, with President Donald Trump on his maiden presidential foreign visit.

However, with stocks at record levels and second-quarter earnings more than a month away, analysts say the market needs to see progress on Trump’s pro-growth policies, for the market to make further meaningful gains.

Retailers were among the big movers again, after helping propel the market on Thursday.

Oil prices slipped further on Friday following an OPEC-led decision to extend current production curbs that investors gauged did not go far enough to reduce a global supply glut.

At Thursday’s meeting in Vienna the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The initial agreement would have expired next month.

Producers have expressed confidence that this plan will bring down crude oil stocks to their five-year average of 2.7 billion barrels but the market had hoped for a last-minute agreement on more far-reaching action.

Crude prices tumbled 5 percent following the decision on Thursday and extended losses on Friday.

“Expectations had become so high that the mere extension of the status quo by nine months resulted in disappointment,” said analysts at Commerzbank.

Global benchmark Brent futures were down 37 cents at $51.09 a barrel, hitting a daily low of $50.71.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $48.59 a barrel, down 31 cents day on the day. Its intra-day low was $48.18.

Colin Smith, director of oil and gas research at Panmure Gordon, said another bearish factor influencing prices was the potential restart of Nigeria’s Forcados pipeline system, adding to the oversupplied market.

“This could add around 200,000 barrels a day to OPEC supply straight off the bat.”

The governor of Nigeria’s southern Imo state said on Thursday the Forcados terminal would resume operations “soon.” It has been closed for all but a few weeks since a militant attack in early 2016.

Concerns also remain that OPEC-led production cuts will only stimulate a further rise in output from the United States, where producers can operate at much lower costs.

Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the decision in Vienna sent a signal of continued support for oil prices from OPEC which helped U.S. onshore drillers make plans to further raise their production.

U.S. oil production has already risen by 10 percent since mid-2016 to over 9.3 million bpd, close to the output of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

With U.S. output rising steadily and OPEC and its allies potentially raising production in 2018 to regain lost market share, many traders, including Goldman Sachs, already expect another price slump.

Other assessments pointed to the possibility of output cuts being extended into 2019 in order to bring down both crude oil and refined product stocks.

“Output controls will eventually be extended at least until the end of 2018, and more likely than not into 2019 ... At this pace, it will not be until at least the end of 2018, or indeed, 2019, when surplus inventories can be eliminated,” said analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Report Typo/Error