Canada’s main stock index fell slightly on Thursday as materials and energy shares retreated in early trading on a day billed ‘Triple Threat Thursday.’

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 17.37 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,354.77 shortly after the open.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.56 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 21,172.13. The S&P 500 gained 1.46 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,434.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.76 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,311.14.

The currency bloc’s economy has been on its best run since the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago but the ECB was expected to take a more cautious stance as the inflation rebound has yet to show a convincing upward trend.

“The bias is towards higher rates globally over a long-term period and whether the central banks raise rates today or six months from now, I don’t think it’s going to change things much,” said Mike Mattioli, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

Mr. Comey will be grilled by Washington politicians later over his claims that Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Comey’s written testimony on Thursday did not spring a surprise, easing concerns that any new revelation could have dampened already flagging momentum for U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations.

Bets that Mr. Trump can implement his agenda are partly behind a rally that has taken stock indexes to record highs.

“Comey might move the markets in the short term but I don’t think it’s going to affect the intrinsic values of what many large U.S. businesses are worth,” said Mr. Mattioli.

“While today’s events may seem newsworthy in the short-term, I don’t think it’s going to be needle moving for global economies.”

European stocks inched higher and the euro and the pound barely budged, as markets readied for a triple-dose of excitement - an ECB meeting, a British election and testimony by Mr. Comey.

Much has been made of the ‘Triple Threat Thursday’ but beyond the commentary on the outside risks from those events it was hard to see any real trepidation in prices.

Stock markets in London, Frankfurt and Paris were flat to 0.2 per cent higher helped by reports of another bank rescue, this time in Italy, and energy shares as oil steadied after 5-per-cent drop the previous day.

Italy’s bonds cheered the banking sector talk and the pound and the euro were at $1.2972 and $1.1259 respectively, the former near a two-week high and the latter just off a seven-month high.

The dollar was also in a holding pattern. The yen had landed a glancing blow overnight after stimulus withdrawal talk from a Bank of Japan policymaker, but the greenback had all but recovered as focus returned to the day’s main events.

Mr. Comey’s will be grilled by Washington politicians. Although it keeps pressure on Mr. Trump, Wall St markets largely shrugged it off after Wednesday’s written testimony as not toxic enough to ratchet up the threat of an impeachment.

“To be honest I’m absolutely staggered about the degree to which this geopolitical environment and developments are having absolutely no effect on markets,” said Saxo Bank head of FX strategy John Hardy.

“I’m old enough to remember how nervous the market used to get about this kind of stuff back in the day. I admit I don’t know how to price it, but it’s really staggering.”

With the VIX implied volatility index, the markets’ so called ‘fear gauge’ hovering just above 10 per cent, similar arguments are being made about the UK election and the ECB policy meeting later.

For all the scenarios of a hung-parliament or Labour-led coalition, the central assumption is for a slightly increased majority for the ruling Conservatives and averaging the very diverse opinion poll projections points to the same.

Spot sterling has been firm in recent days, although the jump in overnight implied volatility readings to some 30 per cent – its highest since July – at least shows some pricing of possible risks over the next 24 hours.

As for the ECB, soundings on downgraded inflation forecasts and background trepidation about banking sector stability make it highly unlikely it will signal any major tightening of policy ahead later.

“We expect the ECB to tweak its forward guidance by dropping the easing bias on interest rates, while leaving the rest of its guidance largely unchanged, including the easing bias on asset purchases,” UniCredit said in a note.

The biggest moves of the week so far remain centered around ebbing energy prices and inflation outlooks in general.

Brent crude stabilized at $48.50 a barrel in European trading, after another steep drop briefly below $48 overnight. It is now down more than 7 per cent year-on-year.

With inventories showing no easing of the global glut, an ongoing row between Qatar and its Arab neighbours is seen as undermining the OPEC consensus about production cuts to limit oil supply.

Financially, the isolation of Qatar is taking its toll on the country’s debt and currency markets. Standard & Poor’s downgraded Qatar’s debt on Wednesday and Moody’s warned on Thursday that it saw risks too if the situation continued.

The riyal currency fell to an 11-year low and Qatari sovereign dollar bonds also extended losses of recent days. The cost of insuring exposure to the kingdom’s debt rose to the highest level since mid-November.

“We expect that economic growth will slow, not just through reduced regional trade, but as corporate profitability is damaged because regional demand is cut off, investment is hampered, and investment confidence wanes,” S&P said.

