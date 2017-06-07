Canada’s benchmark stock index opened flat Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.

Materials and energy shares retreated as prices for gold slipped under pressure from a strengthening dollar, and oil traded lower on worries over growing U.S. output.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 25.43 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 15,439.13 shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday but gains were limited.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.84 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 21,166.07. The S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.134193 per cent, to 2,432.59. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.23 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 6,292.28.

General election in Britain, the European Central Bank’s policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before a Senate panel could all weigh on investor sentiment.

Mr. Comey’s first public appearance since he was fired by U.S. President Donald Trump might shed more light on a probe by the FBI into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

His testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for Trump’s legislative agenda of rolling back healthcare reforms and overhauling the tax code.

A closely-fought election in Britain is also weighing on investors’ minds, with one poll showing Prime Minister Theresa May increasing her parliamentary majority, while another suggesting a neck-and-neck race with the Labour Party.

“It’s the calm before the storm. We have a quiet week in terms of economic data and there’s a general global unease at the moment,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“The impact of Comey’s statement really depends on what he says, and anyway these hearings are long and dragged out. The UK elections could have an impact if there is a hung parliament and the various polls are adding a level of uncertainty.”

The ECB will also hold its policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to reiterate its plan to extend the money-printing scheme at least until the end of the year.

Safe havens turned attractive, with gold steadying near seven-month highs and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovering near lows not seen since the November U.S. election.

Wall Street ended near session lows on Tuesday as traders shied away from risky assets ahead of major political and economic headlines.

Still, U.S. equities continue to hover near record levels, helped by a stellar first-quarter corporate earnings season.

Asmoothly executed rescue of Spain’s struggling Banco Popular drove European banking stocks higher on Wednesday in financial markets dominated by caution ahead of a trio of major events on Thursday.

The absorption of Popular by Spain’s biggest bank Santander for a nominal one euro was the first use of a regime to deal with failing banks adopted after the 2008 financial crisis and made barely a ripple in Europe’s stock and debt markets.

Indeed, as the morning wore on the success of the process pushed shares in many major banks higher, supporting a recovery for Madrid’s stock market and fending off this week’s broadly weaker mood.

There was some shock initially at the imposition of steep losses on junior bondholders and shareholders in Popular, but senior bondholders were spared. European banking shares rose 1.6 per cent.

“The market has taken Banco Popular as positive news because essentially this is not a bankruptcy but a sort of rescue, even if its subordinated bondholders have been sharply hit,” said Giuseppe Sersale, a fund manager at Anthilia Capital in Milan.

“The fall in subordinated debt at other Spanish banks today lasted just around one hour. It’s seen positively because it draws a line under (the problem) involving only risk capital.”

The bank rescue does, however, underline the risks to growth, banking and government debt burdens that are likely to delay a major switch in language and policy direction by the European Central Bank at its meeting on Thursday.

The euro fell half a percent against the dollar in morning trade in Europe, spurred by a Bloomberg report that the ECB instead of flipping towards tighter policy would cut its inflation forecasts.

“Maybe tomorrow’s ECB meeting sees nothing but platitudes and disappoints a market that is getting ahead of itself,” said Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes,

“But (for us) that would be a huge euro buying opportunity, because ECB normalization IS coming. And when it does, the euro simply won’t be able to sustain undervalued levels for long.”

European blue chip shares had risen by just over half a percent by 1250 GMT and Madrid’s IBEX recovered from early losses to trade 0.2 per cent stronger on the day.

Oil prices, however, were again more than 1 percent lower and investors remain attracted by the perceived security of Japan’s yen.

The yen rose half a percent against the euro and as high as 109.11 yen per dollar - its strongest in seven weeks - before steadying. The greenback has lost 1 per cent so far this week, pressured by a sharp drop in U.S. Treasury yields to seven-month lows.

A surprisingly closely-fought British election set for Thursday is weighing on investors’ minds along with U.S. Senate testimony from James Comey, the former FBI chief fired by President Donald Trump.

Any damaging revelations in Comey’s testimony are likely to further hurt Trump and take the wind out of his plans to roll back regulations and overhaul the tax system - an agenda that had sent the dollar to 14-year highs earlier this year.

“Tomorrow is what is being dubbed as ‘Triple Threat Thursday’, ... an event-filled day that could send global markets on a bumpy ride,” said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.

