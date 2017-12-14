At the open: TSX starts flat as miners gain

Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Thursday as miners rose with higher metal prices and telecom and healthcare names pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.27 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 16,139.86 shortly after the open. It had hit an all-time high hit in the prior session.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after oil prices fell and data showed robust U.S. retail sales, while investors turned their attention to a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, declined after the International Energy Agency increased its forecast for U.S. output growth in 2018.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 per cent at $56.11 a barrel.

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.

The data helped boost the U.S. dollar , which had fallen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as expected, but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged.

Mr. Poloz was due to discuss three concerns that keep him awake at night. The central bank will release his prepared remarks at 12:25 p.m. EST (1725 GMT).

The Canadian dollar was down 0.2 per cent at $1.2838 to the greenback, or 77.89 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2802 to $1.2866.

Resales of Canadian homes rose 3.9 per cent in November from October, the fourth straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules take effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

Statistics Canada said new home prices edged up by 0.1 per cent in October on strength in the capital, Ottawa, and the first increase in Toronto in five months.

Separately, the statistics agency said Canadian household debt as a share of income reached a record high of 171.1 percent in the third quarter. The report is likely to reinforce concerns that consumers could run into trouble as interest rates rise.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year dipped 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.522 per cent, and the 10-year declined 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.858 per cent.

Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, aided by gains in bank stocks and on news that the Republicans' tax overhaul plan was headed for final votes in Congress before the year-end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.07 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,632.5. The S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.135945 per cent, to 2,666.47. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.39 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,887.19

A final bill could be formally unveiled on Friday, with decisive votes expected next week in both chambers.

On Wednesday, Republicans in the Senate and the House reached a deal on final tax legislation, paving the way for final votes next week on a package that would slash the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent.

"We have a pretty positive background, investors are focused on the tax deal that they are closed to an agreement between the House and the Senate," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"It will take some time to go through the details, what that means for specific companies but it's consistent with the general positive tone."

Traders also focused on a $52.4-billion stock deal between Walt Disney and Twenty-First Century Fox.

Shares of media baron Rupert Murdoch's Fox were flat in choppy trading after Walt Disney agreed to buy the Fox's film, television and international businesses. Disney shares rose 0.7 per cent.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America rose in early trading.

Shares of big banks recovered early in the day from an initial decline after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points but kept its outlook for 2018 and 2019 unchanged.

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November as the holiday shopping season got off to a brisk start, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.

A Commerce Department report showed retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in November, while economists polled by Reuters has forecast a 0.3 percent rise.

World shares eked out modest gains on Thursday as cautious comments on inflation from the U.S. Federal Reserve gave investors pause on a day packed with central bank decisions in Europe.

Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged as expected, and traders will focus on the ECB's press conference at 1330 GMT for hints on the bank's policy outlook.

"The ECB took some quite big steps a few weeks ago and nothing new was expected today," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"If there was anything that markets were looking out for it was a possible change in timing of the first rate hike, but we are quite a long way from that."

The pound trimmed some of its earlier gains after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged, a month after raising them for the first time in over a decade.

Weakness in bank stocks contributed to a downbeat mood for equities in Europe, as the pan-European STOXX index fell almost 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI World Index, however, was up 0.1 per cent, buoyed by earlier gains in Asia and set for its sixth straight day of gains.

Surveys of purchasing managers indexes from Germany and the euro zone came in stronger than expected, and the euro rose marginally in afternoon trade in London.

In a session marked by several central bank decisions, the Norwegian crown rose as much as 1 per cent against both the dollar and the euro after the central bank in Oslo brought forward its forecast for when rates might rise.

The Swiss franc fell against the dollar and the euro after the Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy stance and said the local currency remained "highly valued".

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was largely unchanged, still nursing a 0.8 perc ent loss in the wake of the Fed's decision.

The Fed projected inflation to remain shy of its goal for another year, giving policymakers little reason to accelerate the expected pace of rate increases.

"The make-up of the Federal Reserve is going to change a lot in the next few months and with that we can't necessarily put too much weight behind the statement last night," said David Madden, CMC markets analyst in London.

CHINA TOO

The Fed's less hawkish statements supported MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, but by afternoon its gain had been pared to 0.15 per cent.

China's central bank also raised rates, though marginally. While Chinese shares slipped, the wider impact was limited.

China's yuan was firmer and Shanghai shares were lower after the People's Bank of China hiked the reverse repo rate and the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by 5 basis points as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth.

South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.5 per cent. Other gainers included equities from Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, hurt by dollar weakness after the Fed decision.

Spot gold was 0.1 per cent higher at $1,257.69 after rising to a one-week high of $1,259.11 an ounce. Copper and nickel also advanced.