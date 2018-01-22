At the open: TSX falls as materials and industrials weigh

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as declines for the materials and industrial groups offset gains for financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 38.41 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 16,315.05, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, gravitating toward the middle of this year's range ahead of the resumption of talks to renegotiate NAFTA and as investors weighed domestic data showing an increase in wholesale trade.

Story continues below advertisement

The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose for the second month in a row in November on broad gains across sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. The 0.7 percent increase was shy of economists' forecasts for a 1 percent gain, while volumes rose 0.5 percent.

The sixth and penultimate round of talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement is due to take place in Montreal from Jan. 23-29.

The future of NAFTA was the most significant downside risk the economy faced, the Bank of Canada said last week as it raised its benchmark interest rate, as expected, but tempered expectations for additional increases over the coming months.

Separately, the member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), also known as TPP 11, gathered in Japan for two days of talks to try to forge a trade pact.

Canada is holding out to secure protection of its cultural industries, like movies, TV, and music, and has said it will not be rushed into signing a deal that other members hope to conclude by March.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent higher at $1.2459 to the greenback, or 80.26 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2457 to $1.252. Since the start of the year, the range has been $1.2355 to $1.2590.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The benchmark S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in Boeing, Apple and General Electric, and as a U.S. government shutdown entered its third day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.26 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 25,983.46. The S&P 500 lost 1.7 points, or 0.060492 per cent, to 2,808.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.83 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 7,337.21.

World stocks and U.S. bond markets on Monday shrugged off a government shutdown in Washington, although the U.S. dollar pulled back and wallowed near three-year lows as the euro resumed its strong start to the year.

U.S. Treasury yields, which have tended to fall during previous government shutdowns, rose as investors saw limited economic fallout from the political standoff and focused instead on a global economy motoring ahead and U.S. inflation pressures.

After a mixed start, European shares turned positive in mid-morning trade as markets focused on a flurry of mergers and acquisitions and upcoming corporate earnings reports. Progress towards an end to political deadlock in Germany helped the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 per cent. Germany's DAX was flat, France's CAC-40 up 0.1 per cent and the UK's FTSE was unchanged.

Story continues below advertisement

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose slightly.

U.S. stocks were down marginally after Wall Street set record highs on Friday, but investors were taking the view that the dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats could be resolved without a prolonged shutdown.

"We're not worried as we have been here before. Perhaps this is more fractious and may take longer to resolve, but it shouldn't have a massive economic impact," said Patrick O'Donnell, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

A plan put forward by a group of senators to extend government funding to Feb. 8 and work on resolving an immigration dispute has also helped ease concerns about a more serious deadlock.

A vote in the Senate will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday.

In a sign that the market was undeterred by the dispute in Washington, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Monday reached close to its highest level in more than three years, an extension of the sell-off in U.S. bonds since September.

DOLLAR NEAR THREE-YEAR LOW

The dollar remained stuck near three-year lows, continuing its weak start to the year.

The single currency gained 0.2 per cent and was trading at $1.22435, although volatility in the euro-dollar exchange rate was more muted than would have been expected, given flare-ups during previous U.S. government shutdowns.

"Unless the U.S. government shutdown ends very quickly, which may boost the dollar, markets are focusing on the two other cross-currents this week, namely the BOJ and the ECB, with the latter likely to surprise euro bulls," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

In European bond markets, Spain's borrowing costs dropped to a six-week low and the gap over its German peers fell to its tightest in almost three years after Fitch Ratings gave Spain its first "A" rating since the euro zone debt crisis.

Greece's short-dated yields also fell after S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country's credit ratings for the first time in two years.

Most other euro zone bond yields were little changed. Analysts said investors were probably moving to the sidelines before the European Central Bank's first meeting of 2018 this Thursday.

Oil prices climbed higher after comments from Saudi Arabia that cooperation between oil producers who have cut production to boost prices would continue beyond 2018.

After rising earlier, oil futures were flat. Brent crude futures stood at $68.58 a barrel, not far from the $70.37 level hit on Jan. 15. That was oil's highest level since December 2014.