At the open: TSX starts higher amid widespread gains

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with all sectors but technology in positive territory.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index started the day up 33.44 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,472.88.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and the greenback made broader gains.

The recent climb in U.S. Treasury yields helped the greenback gain ground against a basket of major currencies ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.

At 9:21 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at $1.2667 to the greenback, or 78.95 U.S. cents.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2643, while it touched its weakest since Feb. 9 at $1.2683.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks and ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.99 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 25,001.74. The S&P 500 gained 6.61 points, or 0.243349 per cent, to 2,722.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.84 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 7,266.15.

The Fed left rates unchanged at the January meeting, but investors will look for its opinion on inflation, especially after strong economic data raised concerns of an overheating economy and triggered the recent selloff.

"While the minutes may not generate quite the same response, traders will likely monitor what they say very closely for signs that policy makers are now leaning more towards three to four rate hikes this year, rather than two or three," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online forex broker Oanda.

Investors also took stock of the latest developments in the Broadcom-Qualcomm takeover saga.

Broadcom Corp lowered its takeover offer for chipmaker Qualcomm to account for the latter's increased offer for NXP Semiconductors NV.

Qualcomm shares fell more than 1.5 per cent in early trading.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields are still near four-year highs at 2.8914.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility index, was at 20.44, slightly above Friday's close of 19.46.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said he still thinks just two interest rate hikes this year is "likely appropriate," but signaled he is open to more if needed.

Oil prices eased on Wednesday, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S. dollar from three-year lows hit last week and by an expected rise in U.S. crude production.

Brent crude futures were last down 14 cents at $65.11 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 35 cents to $61.44 a barrel.

The premium of Brent over WTI widened to almost $3.60 a barrel, having neared its narrowest in six months on Tuesday as concern about a bottleneck of Canadian crude imports underpinned U.S. futures.

"A sense of harmony has returned this morning with both crude benchmarks plowing a southerly furrow as the dollar gains further ground," PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The dollar rose against other major currencies, buoyed by the rise in short-term U.S. government bond yields their highest in over nine years and ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting, which may signal the pace of any interest-rate rises.

U.S. inventory data is due later in the day and stocks are expected to have risen by 1.3 million barrels in the week to Feb. 16, according to a Reuters poll.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, will discuss extending their existing cooperation for many more years when they meet in June as they seek to avoid major market shocks, the United Arab Emirates' energy minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

The group has agreed to cut crude output by 1.8 million bpd throughout this year to force global inventories to drain.

Futures prices have also been dented by the physical markets, which are showing signs of seasonal weakness, given that most of the world's refineries close, either partially or wholly, to conduct maintenance at this time of year and cut their crude intake as a result.

Differentials, or prices for physical barrels, have slid on both sides of the Atlantic and it is the cheaper sour, or more sulphourous, grades that have borne the brunt of the declines.

Prices for North Sea barrels on Tuesday recovered after hitting their lowest levels since mid-2017, as an overhang of surplus oil has materialized.

Light, sweet West African grades have proven to be the most resilient in the Atlantic basin, thanks in large part to demand from China, but Mediterranean crudes, including Russian Urals, have slid since the start of the year.