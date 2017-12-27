At the open: TSX climbs on rally in energy, metal mining shares

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as a recent rally in commodity prices helped boost the shares of energy and metal mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.96 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 16,188.23, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in healthcare stocks and a slight rise in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.53 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 24,762.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.51 points, or 0.056333 per cent, to 2,682.01. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,941.28.

Prices of copper, a metal widely used in power and construction, hit three-and-a-half-year highs after a rise in China's imports in November.

U.S. crude was trading slightly below $60 per barrel, a level it had last crossed in late-2015, after news of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline and voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

"People are using copper and oil prices as a precursor to signal that the U.S. economy is strengthening," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth in New York.

Trading volumes are expected to remain muted in the holiday-shortened week between Christmas and New Year.

Reports on a consumer confidence index for December and pending home sales for November are expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Wall Street's main gauges fell on Tuesday as Apple and shares of its parts suppliers weakened on a report of soft iPhone X demand, pulling down the best-performing technology sector.

Apple shares were down marginally in early trading.

Tesla shares fell 0.8 per cent after brokerage KeyBanc lowered it estimates for Model 3 deliveries to roughly 5,000 units from 15,000 units for the fourth quarter.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after hitting a near two-and-a-half year high in the previous session as analysts said the rally was gradually running out of steam despite supply outages in Libya and the North Sea.

Brent crude futures dropped to $66.27 a barrel, down 1.15 per cent, or 75 cents, after breaking through $67 for the first time since May 2015 the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.53 a barrel, down 44 cents from their last settlement. WTI broke through $60 a barrel for the first time since June 2015 in the previous session.

"This could now be the fourth year in a row when the period around the turn of the year offers a good opportunity to start fading the market," JBC Energy said in a note.

JBC said it believed the market will gradually realize it had overshot: "We would have to argue that sometime over the course of January we will see a major turnaround."

It said prices could fall below $60 a barrel sometime in February and could even test $55 a barrel.

On Tuesday, Libya lost around 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil supplies from a blast on a pipeline feeding Es Sider port.

Repair of the pipeline could take about one week but will not have a major impact on exports, the head of Libyan state oil firm NOC told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Libyan outage added to supply disruptions of recent weeks, which also included the closure of Britain's largest Forties pipeline.

On Wednesday, Forties was pumping at half its normal capacity and its operator was pledging to resume full flows in early January.

The Forties and Libyan outages, which together amount to around 500,000 bpd, are relatively small in a global context of both production and demand approaching 100 million bpd.

"The net global impact of the (Libyan) pipeline explosion is relatively small and we will not blow out of proportion the impact of the incident on the supply and demand picture," said Olivier Jakob from Swiss-based Petromatrix.

He said the market could be supported by a U.S. cold spell and expectations of greater heating oil consumption.

Oil markets have tightened significantly over the past year thanks to voluntary supply restraint led the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC Russia.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that following rampant oversupply in 2015, global oil markets gradually came into balance by 2016 and started to show a slight supply deficit this year.

EIA data implies a slight supply shortfall of 180,000 bpd for the first quarter of 2018.