At the open: TSX starts higher, lifted by rise in global stocks

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with all 10 sectors posting gains, taking its cue from a positive open in markets around the world.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 113.57 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 15,148.10.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. jumped 7.2 per cent in early trading after the parent company of Tim Hortons reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, closing at its lowest level in five months, reflecting weakness in mining stocks as gold futures and copper prices declined.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, led by technology and financial stocks, as they attempt to bounce back from their worst week in two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.99 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 24,406.89. The S&P 500 gained 22.68 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 2,642.23. The Nasdaq Composite added 62.39 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 6,936.88

The benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 1.5 per cent on Friday, but still ended the week nearly 9 per cent below its all-time high on Jan. 26 as investors fretted that the specter of rising inflation would warrant increasing interest rates at a faster-than-expected pace.

"The futures are pointing to a solid bounce in attempt to resume Friday's climb, notwithstanding the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield knocking on the 2.9 percent level," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a note.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit a new four-year high of 2.902. Wall Street's fear gauge, VIX, short for the CBOE Volatility index was last at 26.49, down from Friday's close of 29.06, but double its 50-day moving average.

"While today's bounce suggests a short-term oversold market condition is attracting buyers, one more final push to the downside is on the horizon as a 3-percent 10-year TSY yield is still not fully discounted."

Equities for years have looked relatively attractive compared to the low yields offered by bonds, but the rise in Treasury yields has diminished the allure of stocks, especially with stock valuations at historically expensive levels.

A narrowing spread between bond yields and companies' earnings yields – currently at 5.4 per cent for the S&P 500 index – prompts asset allocation changes between equities and fixed income.

That, along with a reversal of bets on low volatility drew the three major U.S. indexes to correction territory last week, measured by a 10-per-cent decline from their record highs hit on Jan. 26.

Since that high, the S&P 500 lost $2.49-trillion in market value through last Thursday, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

While equity markets across the world attempt to bounce back, any recovery hinges on their ability to withstand another sharp move up in bond yields - something that will be put to the test by two important readings on U.S. inflation this week.

If the January's U.S. consumer price index due Wednesday from the U.S. Labor Department, and the producer price index the next day, come in higher than the market anticipates, that could spur further gyrations in stocks.

President Donald Trump will unveil his second budget on Monday afternoon – include $200-billion for infrastructure spending and more than $23-billion for border security and immigration enforcement.

The infrastructure and tax plans have been the key drivers of the so-called Trump rally – the U.S. market's relentless rise since Trump's election in 2016.

World shares climbed half a per cent on Monday, attempting to brush off fresh rises in global bond yields.

A higher Friday close for New York stocks following a week of "vol" induced selling, lifted markets in Asia and Europe, helping MSCI's all-country index rise off four-month lows , while European shares firmed 1.4 percent after touching six-month troughs last week.

Wall Street's equity volatility gauge, the VIX - the spike in which had kicked off the ructions - was at 26.5 per cent, easing off Friday's 29-per-cent close.

While the index had rocketed to 50 at the height of last week's turmoil, current levels are well above the long-term average around 11 per cent, in a sign that investors' nerves are still jangling.

The continued move-up in bond yields is reinforcing the fear of more volatility ahead. Ten-year Treasury yields hit new four-year highs around 2.90 percent, while German yields, the benchmark for Europe, hovered just below 0.8 per cent, the 2-1/2-year high touched last week .

"People are nervous after the shock of the past week but it doesn't feel like there is a crisis around the corner. But never say never," said Grant Lewis, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

Given solid world economic growth, Lewis said the falls were more likely a wobble than a full-blown correction to the nine-year long equity bull market as bond investors priced in an improved economic outlook.

"Even at 2.90 per cent, 10-year Treasury yields are still low," he added.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed equity funds had cut long positions in S&P 500 futures, reducing exposure to a market which has fallen about 8 per cent from Jan. 26 record highs.

While equity markets attempt to recover, the question is whether they can withstand another sharp move up in bond yields - something will be put to the test by economic data this week.

In China, banks extended a record amount of new yuan loans in January, blowing past expectations, which is likely to support growth not only in China but underpin liquidity globally.

Analysts forecast U.S. consumer price inflation, to be released on Wednesday, to have slowed to 1.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, while the core measure is seen ticking down to 1.7 per cent.

Given it was fears of faster inflation - and more aggressive rate rises - that triggered the global rout in the first place, an above-forecast figure could well spark a fresh selloff in stocks and bonds.

Central bankers have not exhibited much concern over the equity rout, indicating they intend to push on with plans to tighten monetary policy this year.

On currency markets, traders had cut net short positions in the dollar last week, CFTC data showed, but speculators returned on Monday to short the dollar, pushing it 0.2 per cent lower versus a basket of currencies.

Societe Generale said the risk bounce was being countered by the steeper U.S. bond curve but the soft dollar showed the former currently had the upper hand.

The gap between short- and long-dated U.S. yields is at the widest in more than three months - the so-called curve steepening which indicates higher inflation expectations and economic activity.

"If a better risk mood just encourages 10-year Treasuries to spike up through 2.9 per cent, it seems unlikely that we will see equities bounce too far and by the same token, it's too early to sell dollars," Societe Generale warned clients.

The euro rose around 0.2 per cent, after losing 1.8 per cent last week, while the yen eased off five-month highs hit last week amid the flight to safe-havens.

Sterling meanwhile inched higher, off last week's three-week lows but Britain's shaky economy and rocky Brexit process kept it fragile.

Monday's more cheerful market mood also lifted commodities, with Brent crude futures rising two percent after last week's 9 percent fall, copper bouncing off two-month lows and gold up 0.2 per cent, well off five-week troughs.