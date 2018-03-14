At the open: TSX starts higher on banks, energy shares

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by the heavy-weight financial sector and as shares of energy companies were lifted by higher oil prices.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.73 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,682.87.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in oil prices after strong Chinese factory activity lifted commodity markets.

The Canadian dollar was trading up 0.3 per cent at $1.2926 to the greenback, or 77.36 U.S. cents.

Data showed China's industrial output grew 7.2 per cent in the first two months of the year compared with the year before, topping expectations and boosting optimism over the outlook for commodities.

China is the world's second-largest economy and the world's largest importer of commodities. U.S. crude prices were up 0.61 per cent at $61.08 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.37 per cent to $64.88.

The Canadian dollar also benefited from U.S. dollar softness after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly dropped in February and as investors continued to be wary of the risk of a global trade war.

The U.S. dollar edged up 0.1 per cent against a basket of major currencies .

The loonie was able to recover some of Tuesday's nearly 1-per-cent decline after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said a degree of untapped potential remains in the Canadian labor market, reinforcing expectations the central bank will take its time raising interest rates further.

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered from losses and economic data further eased fears of faster interest rate hikes in 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.02 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 25,097.05. The S&P 500 gained 9.24 points, or 0.33414 per cent, to 2,774.55. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 7,539.64.

Also helping the sentiment was a faster-than-expected growth in China's factory activity in the first two months of the year, which boosted commodity prices and oil prices.

China strong growth comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60-billion of Chinese imports.

"China came out with a better news than what was expected," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth.

"The market is still trying to weigh concerns about tariffs on one hand and understanding how the President acts and how he speaks openly and comes up with a different policy in the end."

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed 0.6 per cent lower on Tuesday after Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and appointed CIA Director Mike Pompeo as replacement.

Market sentiment took a hit early last week after the President announced plan to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum import.

Retail sales fell for a third straight month in February as households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items.

Another set showed U.S. producer prices increased slightly more than expected in February, but a gauge of underlying producer price pressures that excludes food, energy and trade services rose 0.4 per cent last month, matching January's gain.

The reports follow Tuesday's consumer prices data that pointed to annual U.S. core inflation steady at 1.8 per cent, cementing investors expectations that the Federal Reserve would not raise rates more than three times in 2018.

"I'm not thinking that positive futures will end up in a positive day," said Pavlik.