At the open: TSX starts higher on bank shares, TransCanada

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, boosted by the financial sector and shares of TransCanada Corp, which reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.16 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 15,410.43.



TransCanada rose 3.9 per cent to $55.73 in early trading.

Other stocks rising off strong results included Bombardier Inc., up 10.3 per cent to $3.63 and Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., which rose 4.0 per cent to $170.37.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Barrick Gold Corp. fell 4.2 per cent to $16.42, and Shopify Inc. dropped 2.8 per cent to $166.70.

The index rose on Wednesday after investor sentiment rebounded following a bullish U.S. inflation report and energy stocks rallied on strong oil prices.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back from an earlier 10-day high as oil prices fell and ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at $1.2508 to the greenback, or 79.95 U.S. cents, underperforming some other major currencies.

The loonie's weakest level of the session was $1.2525, while it touched its strongest since Feb. 5 at $1.2466.

Mr. Schembri will speak on the country's approach to inflation stability. Analysts will look for any update on the Bank of Canada's inflation outlook and what impact it could have on the path of monetary policy following three interest rate hikes since last July.

The central bank will release his prepared remarks at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with Cisco leading a more than 200 point jump in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as concerns of rising inflation eased.

The Dow rose 206.95 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 25,100.44. The S&P 500 gained 18.26 points, or 0.67664 per cent, to 2,716.89. The Nasdaq Composite added 55.28 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 7,198.90.

Leading the early gainers was Cisco, whose shares jumped over 4 per after the network gear maker posted upbeat results and forecast.

Fellow Dow Industrials component Apple gained more than 1 per cent after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in the company, making it its top investment.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose 0.4 per cent in January, but only matched economists' estimates and likely calming fears that inflation was picking up faster than expected.

The reports followed a strong January consumer prices data on Wednesday that raised jitters of rising inflation and faster interest rate hikes, a repeat of the fears sparked by a strong U.S. jobs report on Feb. 2 that triggered last week's sell-off.

Story continues below advertisement

But after an initial dip on Wednesday, investors snapped up shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple and other such stocks to keep Wall Street in rally mode for a fourth straight session.

Since last Thursday, the S&P 500 has surged 4.56 per cent, its strongest four-session performance since mid-2016. But, the index remains down about 6 per cent from its record high on Jan. 26.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a new four-year high of 2.9241 perc ent on strengthening expectations of a rate hike in March. But while yields have been on the uptick since the CPI data, they have not come at the cost of stocks.

A further boost to markets came from a continued fall in a key measure of near-term volatility. The CBOE Volatility index ended lower on Wednesday and fell below 18 on Thursday, well off the 50-point peak touched last week.

Also underpinning many investors' confidence is the view that the U.S. economy remains on strong footing as well as the expected boost of tax cuts on corporate profits.

Globally, stocks and commodities steamed higher on Thursday, suddenly shrugging off the angst that has burst out in recent weeks over higher global borrowing costs on the back of rising inflation.

Economists were struggling to explain the shift except for the argument that historically it's not unusual for stocks and bond market borrowing costs to rise in tandem with a rapidly expanding economy.

Some just blamed the weather and time of year. They speculated that Wednesday's strong U.S. inflation data that many had predicted could reignite the rout was probably distorted while Asian bears may be squaring up positions for Chinese new year.

Whatever the reason though, the animal spirits were back for riskier assets like stocks.

Big gains for Wall Street and Asia overnight put MSCI's 47-country world stocks index back in positive territory for the year and Europe's main markets followed with 0.6 - 1 percent gains.

"For me it's a clear indication that inflation is not as big a threat as people made it out to be over the past couple of weeks," said Lukas Daalder, chief investment officer at Robeco in Rotterdam.

"The trend behind the market is still very strongly pointed upwards," he added. "2017 was a very momentum-driven market, and if that's still the case, which after yesterday it appears to be, then we will probably see new highs before too long."

Asia's stocks rally overnight saw Australian shares climb 1.15 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI added 1.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei shrugged off the normal drag of a stronger yen to advanc 1.5 per cent following three successive down day that had taken it to a four-month low.

Volatility shriveled back too. The VIX index - Wall Street's "fear gauge" and a measure of market volatility - fell all the way back to 18, less than half the 50-point peak touched last week.

The dollar's weakness also lifted emerging markets and commodities though there were a number of idiosyncratic stories in play too.

After weeks of frenzied speculation, the resignation of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma sent the rand to a 2-1/2-year high of 11.66 and put the country's stock market on course for its best day in three years.

In reaction to Mr. Zuma's resignation, Moody's, which is about to make a decision on whether to remove the country last investment grade credit rating, said it was focused on the new leadership's response to low growth and implementing reforms.

Oil slipped to around $64 a barrel on Thursday as record U.S. production and rising inventories outweighed a weak dollar and Saudi Arabia's comments that OPEC and other producers were committed to their pact on cutting supplies.

U.S. crude output hit a record 10.27 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, making it a bigger producer than Saudi Arabia. U.S. crude and gasoline inventories rose last week, U.S. data showed.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 55 cents to $63.81, giving up an earlier gain that had extended Wednesday's rally. U.S. crude dropped 25 cents to $60.35.

"What we have now is a bit of a re-adjustment from the price rise we had yesterday, which was a bit overdone," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. "I don't think the data was that supportive," he added, referring to the EIA's inventory report.

Crude inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, an increase that was less than analysts' forecasts.

Gasoline stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels, more than double the forecast.

Oil had climbed on Wednesday and early on Thursday after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC would do better to leave the market tight than end the deal on cutting output too soon.