At the open: TSX steadies below record high; energy shares rise

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, hovering near a record high, as energy and marijuana company shares added to Wednesday's gains, offsetting losses for the industrial group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.38 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 16,201.75, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the greenback broadly fell and commodity markets held on to recent gains.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2591 to the greenback, or 79.42 U.S. cents, up 0.5 per cent.

The currency, which had been trading in range roughly between $1.26 and $1.29 over the past two months, touched its strongest since Oct. 20 at $1.2580.

The U.S. dollar held near a one-month low against a basket of major currencies as the latest jobless claims data suggesting a firm labor market was offset by advance trade balance figures that pointed a widening trade gap in November.

Investors have also been weighing prospects for global central banks to tighten monetary conditions, lessening the divergence between the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy and the rest of the world.

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates in July, and then again in September, for the first time in seven years. Money markets expect three further hikes in 2018, which is more than is expected from the Fed.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, stood near its highest in two and a half years, supported by strong data from top importer China amid thin trading activity ahead of the New Year weekend.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.05 per cent at $59.67 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.679 per cent and the benchmark 10-year declined 30 Canadian cents to yield 2.016 per cent.

The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and its U.S. counterpart narrowed by 2.3 basis points to a spread of -41.1. basis points, its narrowest since Nov. 16.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher in thin holiday trading on Thursday, helped by a rally in commodities and a weaker dollar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.86 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,821.16. The S&P 500 gained 3.57 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,686.19. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 6,953.48.

The dollar slipped to a four-week low against a basket of currencies, under pressure from a recent dip in U.S. 10-year bond yields. A weaker dollar tends to boost revenue of companies with large global presence.

The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed about 20 per cent this year, on track for its best annual gains since 2013, boosted by robust economic growth and corporate earnings.

A new tax law in the United States that lowers the tax burden on corporates is expected to fuel the rally in 2018.

"The strength of the market has been encouraging this year," said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

"The trend has been higher all year and a lot of people have been waiting for a pullback to get into the market, but they never really had that opportunity, and that's surprising."

Wall Street ended Wednesday with slight gains as advances in some major technology stocks offset losses in energy.

Trading volumes have been light in the holiday-shortened week between Christmas and New Year.

Bitcoin, which has gained more than 14,000 per cent this year, fell 7 per cent to trade at $14,325 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.